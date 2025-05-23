Root Beer Is A Must-Try Marinade For Flavorful Pork Chops
Getting pork chops to turn out nice and juicy can be tricky business. Pork chops are typically made with leaner cuts like the loin. The considerable lack of fat makes them more susceptible to developing a dry texture if you aren't careful with the cook time or skip the right marinade. While there are some tried-and-tested tricks to make juicier pork chops that can help, like letting them rest after cooking, a marinade is always a smart move. A less conventional marinade, such as root beer, can bring complex sweet and savory flavors and help achieve a tender texture.
Root beer hits the sweet spot when used as a marinade for pork chops. The acidity and carbonation helps break down the tissues, creating tiny openings for the pork chops to absorb the seasonings, while the sugar adds sweet undertones, making the flavor more layered and helping with caramelization.
Sodas like root beer work well as a meat marinade because of the less harsh acidity that helps to gently tenderize the meat – unlike more acidic marinades that use lemon juice or vinegar. Plus, it's easy: For chops about an inch thick, let them soak in root beer for at least two hours, and you're good to go.
How to make pork chops using root beer
While root beer will pack a flavor punch to your pork chops, you can try a dry salt brine to dial it up. Sprinkle about a teaspoon of salt on all sides of the chops and leave them swaddled in greaseproof paper for four to 24 hours in the fridge, before pouring on the root beer. This added step will help the marinade get absorbed more easily by breaking down the proteins. Two cans of root beer should be enough for four pork chops. Just make sure they're fully submerged in the marinade.
Once your pork chops are marinated, there are plenty of ways to maximize the flavor, depending on how you plan to cook them. Grilling is often the go-to for meat marinated in sodas like root beer, as it helps create that sweet, caramelized crust and prevents the meat from drying out. You can also use a cast iron pan for a simple seared pork chop, which finishes in the oven.
Either way, you can make a rich, flavorful glaze by repurposing the leftover root beer. Just simmer it with 1 cup of beef stock, a couple dashes of Worcestershire sauce, and reduce on the stove. You can glaze the chops on the grill within the last few minutes of cooking, while they finish in the oven, or serve it as a dipping sauce on the side.