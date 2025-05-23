Root Beer Is A Must-Try Marinade For Flavorful Pork Chops

Getting pork chops to turn out nice and juicy can be tricky business. Pork chops are typically made with leaner cuts like the loin. The considerable lack of fat makes them more susceptible to developing a dry texture if you aren't careful with the cook time or skip the right marinade. While there are some tried-and-tested tricks to make juicier pork chops that can help, like letting them rest after cooking, a marinade is always a smart move. A less conventional marinade, such as root beer, can bring complex sweet and savory flavors and help achieve a tender texture.

Root beer hits the sweet spot when used as a marinade for pork chops. The acidity and carbonation helps break down the tissues, creating tiny openings for the pork chops to absorb the seasonings, while the sugar adds sweet undertones, making the flavor more layered and helping with caramelization.

Sodas like root beer work well as a meat marinade because of the less harsh acidity that helps to gently tenderize the meat – unlike more acidic marinades that use lemon juice or vinegar. Plus, it's easy: For chops about an inch thick, let them soak in root beer for at least two hours, and you're good to go.