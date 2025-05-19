We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I spent large swaths of my childhood in Guam, where my mother is from, and where the food and culture are largely influenced by the Philippines. As I stayed for long, hot hours in my grandmother's kitchen, making calamansi juice with my cousins and watching my aunt roll lumpia with expert precision, I didn't know which dishes came from which regions (or even that we are actually part Filipino). I only knew that I loved the bold flavors, varied textures, and rich culinary traditions that stemmed from that part of the world, and formed the foundation for my lasting food preferences.

I'm not alone in believing that Filipino snacking culture is a cut above the rest. In fact, according to the 2024 "State of Snacking" report by Mondelez International, 98% of people in the Philippines eat at least one snack per day (the global average is 91%) and a whopping 90% agree with the statement, "sharing snacks is my love language." An average day in the Philippines includes at least two merienda, or snacks between meals, and they can be savory or sweet. So pull up a seat, grab a cold can of Red Horse beer, and choose from these 10 must-try Filipino snacks.