What Exactly Are Filipino Egg Rolls And What Do They Taste Like?

Filipino egg rolls, also called lumpia, are a variation of spring rolls. The term "lumpia" doesn't necessarily pertain to one specifically prepared dish. Rather, the name refers to a category of food. The defining characteristic of lumpia is that its filling is wrapped in a pastry-like wrapper that's generally baked or fried until golden brown.

The wrappers used to make lumpia are ultra-thin and a bit more delicate than standard egg roll or spring roll wrappers. They're generally made from just water, flour, and a little bit of salt. Egg roll wrappers usually contain eggs, which give them a bit more structure, but lumpia wrappers omit these entirely. The sizes of prepared lumpia vary, too. While some are smaller and are meant to be served as appetizers or snacks, others are larger and can constitute a whole meal on their own.

In terms of flavor, not every lumpia is the same. Fillings can range from savory to sweet, but they're always encased in the same wrapping. They can be fried or baked to create a crunchy bite, or the wrappers can be cooked separately before filling. While some lumpia may be filled with meat and veggies for a savory snack, dessert lumpia could include fillings like fruit or chocolate.