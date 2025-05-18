Give Asparagus A Flavor Boost By Using These Cooking Methods

If you're looking to implement more veggies into your diet, asparagus — which has 14 types you should get to know — is a good place to start. The vegetable is full of vitamins and antioxidants; it can help improve digestive health and support your immune system, among other benefits. When cooked correctly, asparagus can be absolutely delicious, making it that much easier to get in all of those nutritional benefits. To find out the absolute best ways to cook asparagus — the methods that will give the veggie a flavor boost — Daily Meal spoke with Hugo Bolaños, the executive chef at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village in California.

The first method you need to try? Sautéing your asparagus. Bolaños says, "Sautéing gives asparagus a flavor boost because you are releasing what's inside and breaking it down. And frankly, if you want a vegetable to transform your dish and not simply be yet another ingredient on the plate, sauté it." With sautéing, the hot pan allows vegetables to brown, which deepens the flavor and aroma — for asparagus, its earthiness and subtle sweetness are accentuated. The browning will add a roasted, charred flavor.

To make the sautéed asparagus even more delicious, all you have to do is add some citrus — Bolaños says, "Asparagus and lemon are a perfect match." The citrusy brightness of the lemon balances out the earthiness of the asparagus. "After seasoning and sautéing the asparagus, finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon and a touch of Maldon flake salt. It brings brightness, balance, and an elevated flavor," he adds.