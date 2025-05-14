The Seafood Option You Would've Never Caught Anthony Bourdain Ordering

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain didn't exactly shy away from risk. This was a man who ate warthog anus on camera. But mussels? That was a line he didn't cross unless he had a very good reason. In his book, "Kitchen Confidential," he put it bluntly: Unless he personally knew the chef — or saw firsthand how the mussels were being handled — he wouldn't order them. A harsh call, maybe. But Bourdain had the receipts.

Years of working the line gave him a particular kind of kitchen clairvoyance. He'd seen enough walk-ins and prep stations to know where corners get cut. Mussels, which are often treated as low-effort appetizers on menus, demand careful storage and quick turnaround. And unless he could confirm they were being stored properly, he was out.

Sure, the seafood tower he tried in Paris might have stunned Bourdain. But he still approached mussels with caution — he'd seen too much behind the scenes to be swayed by a polished plate.