You Need These Seasonings For Copycat Wingstop Cajun Corn

If you love the Cajun corn from Wingstop, then you'll be happy to know that you can recreate it at home — you just need to raid your spice cabinet first. Wingstop's Cajun corn consists of deep-fried corn on the cob that has been tossed with its Cajun and fry seasonings.

To recreate Wingstop's Cajun corn, you'll first need to recreate both seasoning blends. Wingstop doesn't specify exactly what goes into either seasoning blend, but we can get pretty close with a little research. According to multiple online copycat recipes, plus a Reddit post by a supposed former employee, Wingstop's fry seasoning consists of a blend of garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, brown sugar, and white sugar. The ingredient amounts vary from recipe to recipe, so you can find the amounts that work for you — you may want a spicier or sweeter version.

Meanwhile, Cajun seasoning – which is different from Creole or Old Bay seasoning due to its Louisiana origins and spicy characterization – typically consists of cayenne, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper, as well as dried oregano and dried thyme. Seeing as the two seasoning blends have some overlap, you can take this into consideration when making the corn seasoning — for example, add less garlic and onion powder to the fry blend since there is already plenty in the Cajun seasoning.