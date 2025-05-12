You Need These Seasonings For Copycat Wingstop Cajun Corn
If you love the Cajun corn from Wingstop, then you'll be happy to know that you can recreate it at home — you just need to raid your spice cabinet first. Wingstop's Cajun corn consists of deep-fried corn on the cob that has been tossed with its Cajun and fry seasonings.
To recreate Wingstop's Cajun corn, you'll first need to recreate both seasoning blends. Wingstop doesn't specify exactly what goes into either seasoning blend, but we can get pretty close with a little research. According to multiple online copycat recipes, plus a Reddit post by a supposed former employee, Wingstop's fry seasoning consists of a blend of garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, pepper, brown sugar, and white sugar. The ingredient amounts vary from recipe to recipe, so you can find the amounts that work for you — you may want a spicier or sweeter version.
Meanwhile, Cajun seasoning – which is different from Creole or Old Bay seasoning due to its Louisiana origins and spicy characterization – typically consists of cayenne, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and pepper, as well as dried oregano and dried thyme. Seeing as the two seasoning blends have some overlap, you can take this into consideration when making the corn seasoning — for example, add less garlic and onion powder to the fry blend since there is already plenty in the Cajun seasoning.
How to put together and serve the Wingstop Cajun corn
After you've made your seasoning blends for Wingstop's Cajun corn, it's time to make the corn on the cob. While a common way to make corn on the cob is to boil it, Wingstop opts to cut it into smaller pieces and deep fry it. For this method, prepare a large pot of oil and bring the temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook the corn segments for about three to five minutes or until they're golden brown. If you don't mind veering from Wingstop's method, you can opt to use your air fryer, boil the corn, or even grill it. Whichever method you choose, just be sure to avoid any of the common mistakes you could be making with corn on the cob, such as overcooking it or not storing it properly before cooking.
When the corn is done cooking, all that's left is to toss it with a bit of oil and the seasoning — use as much of each seasoning blend as you desire. It may take some trial and error to find the right balance of fry seasoning to Cajun seasoning.
To dress it up further, you could draw inspiration from elote, Mexican street corn, and drizzle mayo or sour cream. Additionally, there's the classic corn on the cob topping: butter. For a richer Wingstop Cajun corn, slather the corn on the cob in the desired amount of butter before tossing in the seasoning blends.