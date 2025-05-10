What's It Mean To Have 'Woody' Chicken And How Do You Fix It?
Ever bitten into a chicken breast expecting juicy tenderness, only to painfully force down a tough, stringy chew that feels more like jerky than dinner? That's not always the result of overcooking; it might be woody chicken. Woody chicken has been haunting both shoppers and retailers for some time now. In 2024, Costco's CEO had to respond to customers complaining about the woody texture of chicken breasts. But what exactly is woody chicken?
Woody chicken is a muscle disorder in broiler chickens, caused by selective breeding for rapid growth. With global demand for chicken soaring, and Americans now eating twice as much chicken as they did in the 1970s, producers might have prioritized speed over texture. The downside to this is myopathies that affect the breast muscle. Before you go drafting a breakup letter to chicken, take a breath. Woody chicken isn't harmful; it just makes for a chewy, leathery bite.
So if you come home only to find your chicken has the texture of a chair, don't panic, you can turn things around with a few simple (and surprisingly satisfying) hacks. One way to achieve this is through tenderizing. Marinate your chicken for a few hours before cooking; overnight would be even better. A yogurt or buttermilk marinade works best as the lactic acid and enzymes can help break down muscle fibers and collagen, making the meat more tender.
More ways to fix woody chicken
While marinating can help soften the texture of chicken, choosing the proper cooking method is just as important. Dry heat can zap moisture and toughen already stressed-out muscle fibers in your chicken. Instead, try moist-heat methods like steaming, stewing, boiling, or braising. Sous vide is another great option, where you gently cook the chicken using vacuum packaging, in temperature-controlled water to retain its juiciness.
If the texture's still off, repurpose the chicken. You can either mince it to whip up a flavorful and meaty Bolognese or shred it to add to a comforting bowl of soup. The idea is to use it in any dish where the texture can be masked. Even a well-layered burger or a mayo-rich coleslaw would put your woody chicken to good use while hiding its stringy form. This way, no one will know the chewy truth, and your dinner will still be a win.
How can you avoid buying woody chicken?
You can save the day with these hacks if you end up with woody chicken, but wouldn't it be better to avoid buying it in the first place? While it's still somewhat hit or miss, the good news is that you can learn to recognize it. Woody chicken is hard to the touch. It looks paler and has a tough, uneven texture. Good-quality chicken, on the other hand, is firm and has a rosy pink hue and a plump appearance. So use your laser eyes to run a color scan first. If possible, feel the meat, though that's a bit tricky at most retail stores.
When you can, go organic, but make sure the label mentions 'free-range.' While it doesn't guarantee you'll avoid woody chicken, the chances are much slimmer. One reason chickens develop a tough, woody texture is overcrowding; birds that grow too big too fast, without sufficient space to move, are more prone to it. Organic chickens (free-range) are typically raised on farms with better living conditions and fewer antibiotics, which lowers the risk of developing woody breasts. It may cost a bit more, but it's often worth the price. Skip the frozen stuff, too. Texture and color are much harder to judge when the chicken's iced over. And if you still end up with woody chicken, you already know the contingency plan.