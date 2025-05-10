What's It Mean To Have 'Woody' Chicken And How Do You Fix It?

Ever bitten into a chicken breast expecting juicy tenderness, only to painfully force down a tough, stringy chew that feels more like jerky than dinner? That's not always the result of overcooking; it might be woody chicken. Woody chicken has been haunting both shoppers and retailers for some time now. In 2024, Costco's CEO had to respond to customers complaining about the woody texture of chicken breasts. But what exactly is woody chicken?

Woody chicken is a muscle disorder in broiler chickens, caused by selective breeding for rapid growth. With global demand for chicken soaring, and Americans now eating twice as much chicken as they did in the 1970s, producers might have prioritized speed over texture. The downside to this is myopathies that affect the breast muscle. Before you go drafting a breakup letter to chicken, take a breath. Woody chicken isn't harmful; it just makes for a chewy, leathery bite.

So if you come home only to find your chicken has the texture of a chair, don't panic, you can turn things around with a few simple (and surprisingly satisfying) hacks. One way to achieve this is through tenderizing. Marinate your chicken for a few hours before cooking; overnight would be even better. A yogurt or buttermilk marinade works best as the lactic acid and enzymes can help break down muscle fibers and collagen, making the meat more tender.

