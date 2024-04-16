The Visual Red Flags To Avoid When Buying Chicken

Chicken is wildly popular globally — more than 75 billion chickens were slaughtered for food in 2022, according to Our World in Data. But you have to treat it with respect because if it's not cooked properly chicken contains serious health risks. As the CDC makes clear, bacteria such as Salmonella, Clostridium Perfringens, and Campylobacter from undercooked chicken can cause all sorts of nasty food-borne illness symptoms, from diarrhea and nausea to fever and vomiting. Don't think you can look at the expiration date to tell whether a chicken is still good, either. Those numbers are usually manufacturer guesswork (and are just one of the myths about expiration dates you should stop believing). And since you're not supposed to wash raw chicken because it only spreads bacteria, you have to get it right at the time of purchase. So, how do you tell if the poultry you're buying from the grocery store is in good shape?

The good news is there are several ways to tell from looking at raw chicken whether it's still good. You want to make sure the meat isn't dull and gray, because that's definitely past its prime. You also want to look for any damage to the meat itself, such as rips or discoloration, and ensure there isn't too much liquid pooling in the container (although this last one is about quality rather than food safety).