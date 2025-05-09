The Perfect Milk-To-Flour Ratio To Avoid Runny Sausage Gravy

Nothing brings a plate of biscuits together like rich, creamy sausage gravy. And any Southern chef worth their salt should be able to whip up a great sausage gravy, no problem. Chef Treeven Dove is corporate brand executive chef at the popular Southern inspired brunch restaurants Milk & Honey, located across DC, Virginia, and Maryland. In an interview, Dove told Daily Meal the guidelines for great sausage gravy, beginning with the ideal milk-to-flour ratio.

"The milk to flour ratio should be [...] 1 cup of flour to 3 cups of milk. Any less milk will be too thick and any more would be too runny," says Dove. Some sausage gravy recipes may only call for milk as the dairy element, but Dove prefers to add something else. They told us that "the best dairy for sausage gravy is both milk and a touch of cream. The milk creates the traditional mother sauce which is a béchamel and the heavy cream coats the sausage in a luxurious way."