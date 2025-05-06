The Top Tricks You Need For The Perfect Pancake Flip
If you want to make the perfect homemade pancakes, you need to know how to flip them correctly. Flipping incorrectly can lead to a few problems — misshapen pancakes, splattered batter, or pancakes that are unevenly cooked. So, to find out everything we need to know about how to perfectly flip pancakes, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Colin Bedford, the executive chef at Beverly Wilshire, a historic Four Seasons Hotel located in Beverly Hills.
According to Bedford, the perfect pancake flip all begins with the preheating step. Specifically, the pan needs to be evenly heated before you add the pancake batter. Bedford explains, "Proper preheating helps prevent batter from spreading too much and ensures even cooking. It also helps the batter form a slight crust immediately, reducing spreading and keeping pancakes well-shaped." As for how exactly to preheat properly, the chef recommends using medium heat. You can check the temperature using the simple water test you should never skip before making pancakes: Sprinkle a few drops of water onto the pan's surface; if the drops sizzle immediately, the pan is hot enough.
Use the right amount of batter and the right pan
To achieve perfect pancakes, you need to pay attention to the specifics — including using the right amount of batter and employing the right pan. Colin Bedford says, "Use a measuring cup to pour a consistent amount of batter for each pancake. This helps them cook evenly and prevents batter from spreading too thin." For medium-sized pancakes, use a quarter cup. After adding the batter to the pan, Bedford notes that you can use the back of a ladle to spread the batter evenly.
Before you can add the batter, you need to ensure you're using the best pan for the job. Bedford suggests going with a non-stick option, whether it's a pan or a griddle. He says, "A good non-stick surface reduces the need for excessive oil or butter, minimizing splattering. If you prefer a bit of oil or butter for flavor, use a small amount and spread it thinly." And when it comes to choosing between butter or oil, we think it's time to start making pancakes with coconut oil.
Be patient and confident when it comes to pancake flipping
Along with all the logistical tips, you also need to make sure that you're in the right mindset — specifically, you need to be patient and confident to flip your pancakes perfectly. Colin Bedford warns about being "too eager to speed up the process" and suggests using visual cues to guide the timing. Bedford explains, "Flip the pancakes when you see bubbles forming on the surface and edges starting to look set. This indicates the pancake is cooked enough to hold its shape when flipped. Flipping too early can lead to batter splattering and misshapen pancakes."
Then, when it comes time to flip, Bedford suggests a specific technique: "Use a thin, wide spatula, and slide it quickly yet gently underneath the pancake. Flip it with a smooth, swift motion" to prevent the pancakes from folding or losing their shape. Bedford continues, "A confident, quick flip minimizes the risk of batter folding over itself, ensuring an even shape and preventing partial cooking." Practice makes perfect, but eventually, you'll master the perfect pancake flip.