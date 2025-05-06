The Top Tricks You Need For The Perfect Pancake Flip

If you want to make the perfect homemade pancakes, you need to know how to flip them correctly. Flipping incorrectly can lead to a few problems — misshapen pancakes, splattered batter, or pancakes that are unevenly cooked. So, to find out everything we need to know about how to perfectly flip pancakes, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Colin Bedford, the executive chef at Beverly Wilshire, a historic Four Seasons Hotel located in Beverly Hills.

According to Bedford, the perfect pancake flip all begins with the preheating step. Specifically, the pan needs to be evenly heated before you add the pancake batter. Bedford explains, "Proper preheating helps prevent batter from spreading too much and ensures even cooking. It also helps the batter form a slight crust immediately, reducing spreading and keeping pancakes well-shaped." As for how exactly to preheat properly, the chef recommends using medium heat. You can check the temperature using the simple water test you should never skip before making pancakes: Sprinkle a few drops of water onto the pan's surface; if the drops sizzle immediately, the pan is hot enough.