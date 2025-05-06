Why You Rarely See Fast Food Chains Serving Alcohol

Selling alcohol can be an attractive option for all sorts of restaurants looking to boost their profits. But this doesn't often translate to fast food restaurants in the United States. A large part of the reason is due to the logistical difficulties presented by the country's patchwork of alcohol regulations.

Businesses can only legally sell alcohol with licenses that are often difficult, time-consuming, and expensive to acquire — and to keep. Beyond that, state and local regulations may prohibit stores near schools and other sensitive locations from selling alcohol at all. In some cases, so-called dry jurisdictions might ban alcohol sales at the local or even county level.

But even if a fast food restaurant is licensed to sell alcohol, it can disrupt logistics on an hourly basis. At various ages, states forbid underage employees from serving alcohol, meaning some employees are barred from completing what should be a simple transaction. There's also the added time required for verifying customers' ages, not to mention the obvious concerns about alcohol and drive-thrus. Fast food relies on speed, and selling alcohol can slow things down.

