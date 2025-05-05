How To Make Smash Turkey Burgers That Taste As Good As Beef Patties

Smash burgers are a wildly popular type of burger thanks to the signature crispy crust on each patty. This crust develops nicely due to the high fat content in ground beef blends preferred by chefs. But you can get a similar effect out of a leaner meat, with a little help from added fats. To get a crispy crust on your smash turkey burgers, add a good amount of butter to each burger patty. Turkey is a leaner meat than beef, and it needs the added fat for a proper smash burger experience.

Advertisement

For best results, add grated or cubed cold butter to your turkey meat mixture, and combine without over-mixing. For each pound of turkey, use 4 tablespoons of grated butter. You want to get the meat on the grill right away, while the butter is still cold. The cold butter should melt through the patties as they cook. This infuses the meat with a buttery richness, as the tiny cubes or shavings melt and essentially pan-fry each patty in butter.