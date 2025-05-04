Here's What You Should Be Serving With Eggs Benedict

In addition to the right form of starches, Guillaume Thivet made a quick pick of the best greens to accompany eggs benny. The chef feels that asparagus and sautéed spinach have an edge over the others. When asked about these veggies and why they work well with the breakfast classic, Thivet said, "[The] delicate flavor and texture [of asparagus] complement the hollandaise sauce beautifully." The rich and creamy flavor of hollandaise blends well with the asparagus's slightly grassy taste. For the chef, it's a "true delicacy." Regarding spinach, Chef Thivet notes that it is a "simple and healthy option that adds a touch of green to the plate."

Advertisement

A refreshing addition, Thivet recommends fruit salad as a side with the breakfast classic. He says, "The acidity of fruit can cut through the richness of the hollandaise." You can add yogurt to the salad or serve it as is. Add caper-infused butter to your homemade hollandaise to make this subtle contrast of sweet and savory a little more pronounced and offer a briny addition to your Eggs Benedict.

For beverage pairings, Thivet suggests opting for some nicely chilled classic mimosas or a bottle of sparkling wine as the drink of choice for a fun and satiating Benedict. "A bubbly drink is a perfect complement to the brunch-style meal," he says.