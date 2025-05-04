Here's What You Should Be Serving With Eggs Benedict
Cooking eggs Benedict is fairly simple. The breakfast staple requires just a few ingredients: Perfectly poached eggs with runny yolks, the French-born hollandaise sauce, split English muffins, and Canadian bacon (that's a lot of nationalities for one dish). But a lot of thought goes into choosing the right pairing for this timeless recipe. According to Guillaume Thivet, executive chef at New York City's Grand Brasserie in Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall, you have more options than you think. "Eggs Benedict, with its rich, savory flavors, pairs well with a variety of sides," says Thivet, adding starches like home fries or "crispy and golden, [hash browns] add a satisfying crunch to the meal."
You can also put a fresh spin on Eggs Benedict by changing up the list of primary ingredients. Instead of an English muffin, you can use bread to create Eggs Benedict toast. "Toasted and buttered English muffin halves are a staple, but other types of toast can also work well," he says. Sourdough and Benedict go well together, as sourdough's tangy undertones cut through the richness of hollandaise. If you're hankering for a buttery-soft, indulgent bite, brioche is a great option.
Other sides that go well with eggs Benedict
In addition to the right form of starches, Guillaume Thivet made a quick pick of the best greens to accompany eggs benny. The chef feels that asparagus and sautéed spinach have an edge over the others. When asked about these veggies and why they work well with the breakfast classic, Thivet said, "[The] delicate flavor and texture [of asparagus] complement the hollandaise sauce beautifully." The rich and creamy flavor of hollandaise blends well with the asparagus's slightly grassy taste. For the chef, it's a "true delicacy." Regarding spinach, Chef Thivet notes that it is a "simple and healthy option that adds a touch of green to the plate."
A refreshing addition, Thivet recommends fruit salad as a side with the breakfast classic. He says, "The acidity of fruit can cut through the richness of the hollandaise." You can add yogurt to the salad or serve it as is. Add caper-infused butter to your homemade hollandaise to make this subtle contrast of sweet and savory a little more pronounced and offer a briny addition to your Eggs Benedict.
For beverage pairings, Thivet suggests opting for some nicely chilled classic mimosas or a bottle of sparkling wine as the drink of choice for a fun and satiating Benedict. "A bubbly drink is a perfect complement to the brunch-style meal," he says.
Prepping ahead of time
We asked Guillaume Thivet if these sides could be prepared in large portions in advance. "Whether pan-roasted, baked, or scalloped, potatoes are a classic pairing to the Benedict," he said, adding "Usually, [they] can be prepped before, reheated when desired, and can be cooked or roasted in large [quantities]."
You can also poach the eggs an hour or two ahead. Of course, there's a fun hack for it. Just drop the poached eggs into ice water the moment you feel they're done. Let them stay there until you want to serve. Plonk them into simmering water and voilà — they're ready.
When it comes to veggies, though, Thivet isn't very enthusiastic about prepping in advance, hinting that it's probably best to cook the other veggies just a few minutes before you want to plate them. "I like to cook them at the last moment, so I am able to retain all [the] freshness and vitamins from them."