Take Eggs Benedict To The Next Level With One Briny Ingredient

Eggs Benedict is a classic brunch dish, simple but decadent. With oozy poached eggs, fatty Canadian bacon, and silky hollandaise sauce poured on top, it's a meal so rich it can border on heavy. A little brightness from a dash of salt can cut through that richness; a squeeze of lemon in the hollandaise can help, too. But adding another tart and briny ingredient counterbalances that richness even more: capers.

You may have used this olive-like ingredient in a recipe for chicken piccata or eaten them on a lox bagel, but might not know that adding capers to your homemade hollandaise adds a huge amount of flavor (in a tiny package) to eggs Benedict. This variation on hollandaise sauce, which can be made either by infusing the butter with capers or simply mixing them into the sauce at the end, is often served with smoked salmon eggs Benedict. However, it's just as delicious with the classic preparation while bringing an unexpected pop of bright and briny flavor.