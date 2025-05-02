The Easy Oil Tip For Perfectly Cooked Fish

Fish is a delicate ingredient, and the right care and technique are needed in order to cook it properly. When cooking fish, the kind of oil you use is an important detail. To find out what kinds of oils work best to get perfectly cooked fish, Daily Meal spoke exclusively to chef Richard Sandoval, owner of the contemporary Latin restaurant group Richard Sandoval Hospitality, which has over 60 global locations — many of which are found in The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons luxury hotels.

"The technique and temperature should guide your oil choice," says Sandoval. When searing fish, "Choose a neutral oil with a high smoke point — like grapeseed or avocado oil. This allows the fish to sear beautifully without burning the oil or overpowering the natural flavor of the fish."

Something like deep-frying "demands oils with high smoke points — like canola, peanut, or sunflower — because of the sustained high heat," recommends Sandoval. So, choose one of those varieties if you want to make pub-worthy fish and chips at home.