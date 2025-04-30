The Red Flags To Watch Out For At The Grocery Store Bakery

If you're in the mood for fresh baked goods — or you're on the hunt to test out all of the best French pastries that you should try at least once — then your best bet for finding high quality products is to seek out a specialty bakery. However, more often you may find yourself shopping for those pastries in your grocery store's bakery section. Supermarket bakeries are more than capable of putting out quality baked goods, but some are better than others. To find out how to distinguish high from low quality at your grocer's bakery, Daily Meal spoke to an expert: Pauline Balboa Pelea, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education's New York City campus.

Pelea tells us, "The first red flag at a grocery store bakery would be the grocery store itself as you walk in. How is it kept? Is it clean, or are the shelves dusty?" If so, you can probably expect the same from the bakery section — and the highest quality baked goods won't come from a messy bakery. Pelea continues, "If items are not stacked neatly or are mixed up, I would walk away."

However, this is not the only red flag to be aware of. Chef Pelea has a whole list for you to keep in mind, including frosting that looks cracked, pastries that are a little too perfect-looking, and more.