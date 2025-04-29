Why This Mexican Liquor Was Illegal For Half A Century

Mexico has given the world two of the most beloved liquors that have been putting it in high spirits for years — tequila and its smokier cousin, mezcal. Together, they account for billions of dollars in global exports. But another drink from Mexico has been generating some serious buzz after brewing under the radar for decades. Sotol was banned from production from 1944 to 1994 after gaining a bad rap as Mexico's version of moonshine. Moonshine is a potent, unaged spirit, like white whiskey, typically made in unregulated, underground home stills. Much like moonshine, sotol is traditionally made in small operations by indigenous peoples of the Chihuahuan Desert, using the juice of the dasilyrion or sotol plant.

Sotol's image was tarnished by many factors, most notably the growing global appeal of regulated alcohol like tequila and mezcal. This was coupled with the impact of Prohibition. While it wasn't illegal to consume alcohol during Prohibition, the sale and purchase of most types of alcohol was banned in America. The law had a ripple effect in Mexico, and the country responded by clamping down on unregulated regional distilling. This reduced sotol's image to a rough, rural, and illicit drink made for ranchers, a stigma that eventually contributed to its ban. Sotol made a wild-card comeback in 1994 when the ban was lifted. In recent years, it has made its way into the mainstream, standing on par with premium spirits on bar shelves around the world. But the battle has been a long one for this spirit that has simmered in a stew of controversy for decades.

