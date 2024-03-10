What Is White Whiskey And How Is It Different Than Moonshine?

Defined as raw, un-aged, or barely-aged whiskey, white whiskey is a naked spirit made from mostly corn that can be enjoyed as soon as it's distilled — no aging required. Also made from the same ingredients, bottled without aging, and renowned for being incredibly strong, moonshine is a spirit often considered synonymous with white whiskey. While it's true that both appellations are applied somewhat interchangeably as an umbrella term for clear, un-aged spirits made predominantly from corn, a matter of legality is often what decides one label over another.

Though most white whiskeys can also be called moonshine and many moonshines are often referred to as white whiskey, not all moonshines can legally be labeled as white whiskey. There's a very small but important distinction between the two which comes down to a matter of formality in the spirits world, similar to the difference between bourbon and whiskey. But no matter what a distillery chooses to label an un-aged spirit, the rise of moonshine and white whiskey brands has added a new dimension to the spirits scene, creating a new taste for libations straight from the still.