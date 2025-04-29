4 Seasonings You're Sleeping On For Ultra-Flavorful Salmon Burgers
Salmon burgers are a versatile dinner option, ready to take on whatever flavors you're craving. To get ideas on how to season your next salmon burger, Daily Meal spoke exclusively with Eric Cook, executive chef and owner, Gris-Gris and Saint John (New Orleans, Louisiana), and author of the new cookbook, Modern Creole: A Taste of New Orleans Culture and Cuisine (featuring a foreword by Gordon Ramsay).
"Salmon burgers can be a fun twist on dinner for a change," says Cook. The salmon burger itself doesn't have to be the only way you shake things up, either. Cook shared, "My top tips for keeping everyone happy and engaged in the event of dinner is to get everyone involved in the process, ask the family what they are interested in, what they have never tried before."
Once you've ascertained your family's preferences, use that to inform the seasonings you use for your salmon burger. From his signature Creole style to flavor combinations you've probably never considered, Cook has ideas for salmon burgers that satisfy the desire for familiar and adventurous seasonings alike.
Spice things up with Creole seasoning
One great way to bring your salmon burger to life is to add the flavors of New Orleans. Eric Cook says, "Try using Creole spices to mix things up a bit by adding a little bit of heat and a touch of fresh herbs to complement the richness of the fish." Reach for cayenne, paprika, and fresh thyme, similar to the flavors of a Creole shrimp étouffée.
For added texture and flavor, Cook notes, "Fresh dill aioli and some crunchy lettuce will really set it off." If you already have a pre-made Creole seasoning blend on hand, grab that to season the salmon burger. You can either season and sear a filet of salmon, or add the seasoning to the salmon mixture if you're forming burger patties like in this easy salmon burger recipe.
Asian flavors can add depth to your salmon burger
If you're looking for something even more adventurous for your salmon burger, Eric Cook shares, "Changing the flavor profile of salmon can be as easy as challenging yourself to explore new flavors, like Asian with a tangy sweet and sour sauce and bright kimchi to balance it out."
While you could go with a basic store-bought sweet and sour sauce, another great option that adds complexity and a kick is gochujang. Gochujang tastes spicy, tangy, sweet, and sour and works extremely well with the rich flavor of salmon. Try glazing your seared salmon filet in gochujang then topping it off with kimchi mayo and a crunchy cabbage slaw for a delicious Korean-inspired burger.
If gochujang isn't your thing or you can't find it in your local supermarket, check out our guide to sweet and sour sauce to learn about different variations. You'll also learn a bit about the sauce's origins while you're at it.
Add a French touch with salmon cordon bleu
Asian flavors aren't the only way to put a flavorful spin on your salmon burgers. Eric Cook also recommends an unexpected French or Cajun inspired take that works for either a salmon filet burger or salmon patty.
"Salmon cordon bleu would really get them to the table," says Cook. He notes that either a smoky ham or Tasso with melted cheese make for a delicious salmon burger. Tasso is spicy smoked ham that's been cured. It's a staple ingredient in Southern Louisiana cuisine and is used to flavor many Cajun dishes. You could also opt for Spanish Iberico ham or even prosciutto if that's what you have on hand.
While a classic chicken cordon bleu uses melted Swiss cheese, you could opt for Gruyère, Gouda, or any other cheese that melts well for your salmon cordon bleu burger. Top it off with Dijon and crunchy lettuce and you've got one decadent and flavorful salmon burger.
Herbed bread crumbs are a simple way to amp up flavor
If you or the people you're cooking for are less adventurous, an herb-crusted salmon burger is a simpler but no less delicious option. Eric Cook says, "My favorite is to bread and gently sear the salmon in fresh herbal breadcrumbs. This gives the entire flavor profile a huge kick."
The preparation is also simple. Mix your favorite store-bought or homemade bread crumbs with freshly chopped herbs like dill and thyme. For even more flavor, add Parmesan cheese in the breadcrumb mixture, and use Dijon mustard to adhere the breading onto the fish before searing.
No matter which flavor profile you choose, Cook says the most important thing is to season your salmon burger well. "My advice on seasoning your salmon is an easy one, a voice I still hear in my head from my days of being in the big kitchens of New Orleans learning lessons that would take me years to understand: If you eat all sides, you need to season all sides." He also notes that because salmon has a quick cook time, be sure to have everything ready to go before you start cooking. This will ensure that no matter how you season your salmon burger, it's delicious and perfectly cooked.