4 Seasonings You're Sleeping On For Ultra-Flavorful Salmon Burgers

Salmon burgers are a versatile dinner option, ready to take on whatever flavors you're craving. To get ideas on how to season your next salmon burger, Daily Meal spoke exclusively with Eric Cook, executive chef and owner, Gris-Gris and Saint John (New Orleans, Louisiana), and author of the new cookbook, Modern Creole: A Taste of New Orleans Culture and Cuisine (featuring a foreword by Gordon Ramsay).

"Salmon burgers can be a fun twist on dinner for a change," says Cook. The salmon burger itself doesn't have to be the only way you shake things up, either. Cook shared, "My top tips for keeping everyone happy and engaged in the event of dinner is to get everyone involved in the process, ask the family what they are interested in, what they have never tried before."

Once you've ascertained your family's preferences, use that to inform the seasonings you use for your salmon burger. From his signature Creole style to flavor combinations you've probably never considered, Cook has ideas for salmon burgers that satisfy the desire for familiar and adventurous seasonings alike.