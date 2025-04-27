The Versatile Cottage Cheese Chips That Require Literally One Ingredient

Technically, if you use extra seasoning, these cottage cheese chips are no longer a one-ingredient recipe — but they're still just as convenient because you probably already have all of the spices you need, so it doesn't require any extra effort. Whichever seasoning you decide on, simply sprinkle it onto the chips after you've flattened them out, right before going in the oven.

As for seasoning ideas, you can't go wrong with a garlic and onion flavor, thanks to the help of a sprinkle of garlic powder and onion powder. Or, you could make the chips a bit spicy with chili powder — either on its own or combined with either garlic or onion powder. You can also spice things up with a homemade, easy smoky taco seasoning as a different way to fulfill a taco craving — or serve these chips as the side of a taco dish.

Cottage cheese chips are also one of the many ways to use everything bagel seasoning. There's the option to add grated cheese, such as cheddar or parmesan, to make them even cheesier. Perhaps pair one of the cheese types with an herb — say, cheddar and thyme — for a super flavorful batch of chips.

