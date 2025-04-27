The Versatile Cottage Cheese Chips That Require Literally One Ingredient
Not only is cottage cheese full of protein — 25 grams per cup, to be exact — but it's incredibly versatile. There are numerous ways to use cottage cheese — such as adding it to pancakes for fluffier (and more protein-packed) results or reducing the fat content in sauces — but it can also work well all on its own. In fact, you can use cottage cheese to make a batch of high-protein, one-ingredient chips that may just become your new favorite snack.
To make the chips, start with a tub of whole milk cottage cheese for the crunchiest results; lower protein versions will yield chewier chips. Flatten out scooped spoonfuls of cottage cheese and bake in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about 40 minutes or until the chips have turned a golden-brown color, and allow them to cool. As is, the chips will have a cheesy and salty taste (thanks to cottage cheese's sodium content). However, these chips are incredibly versatile — you can easily switch up the flavors by adding various seasonings.
Seasoning ideas for the cottage cheese chips
Technically, if you use extra seasoning, these cottage cheese chips are no longer a one-ingredient recipe — but they're still just as convenient because you probably already have all of the spices you need, so it doesn't require any extra effort. Whichever seasoning you decide on, simply sprinkle it onto the chips after you've flattened them out, right before going in the oven.
As for seasoning ideas, you can't go wrong with a garlic and onion flavor, thanks to the help of a sprinkle of garlic powder and onion powder. Or, you could make the chips a bit spicy with chili powder — either on its own or combined with either garlic or onion powder. You can also spice things up with a homemade, easy smoky taco seasoning as a different way to fulfill a taco craving — or serve these chips as the side of a taco dish.
Cottage cheese chips are also one of the many ways to use everything bagel seasoning. There's the option to add grated cheese, such as cheddar or parmesan, to make them even cheesier. Perhaps pair one of the cheese types with an herb — say, cheddar and thyme — for a super flavorful batch of chips.