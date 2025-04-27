What's The Difference Between Burger King's Whopper And Whopper Jr?

Burger King's Whopper has been a fixture on the menu since 1957. The idea was born after the chain's founders caught wind of a rival selling a larger burger — and saw an opportunity to go bigger. The result was a sandwich that not only stood out in size, but helped define the Burger King brand. And yet, decades later, there's still confusion over one of the most basic questions: What separates the Whopper from the Whopper Jr.?

Advertisement

When it launched, the first ever Whopper cost just 37 cents, a price point that made it both a marketing win and a serious value for its time. It was a big, messy burger with a name that stuck. And while the Jr. might look like a mini version of the original, the differences go beyond patty size. To see how they really stack up, it helps to start with the burger that came first.