The Spicy, Meaty Addition To Upgrade Canned Baked Beans

Canned baked beans can be a real time-saver when you're looking for a hearty side dish. Though, many of the varieties available on store shelves can be on the sweet side, since they are typically made with molasses, maple, or brown sugar. A delicious way to offset the sweetness in canned baked beans is to add something spicy and savory. The perfect ingredient in this instance? Chorizo.

Chorizo is a type of pork sausage that originated in Spain. Chorizo varies depending on which region you're in, but in the U.S., Mexican red chorizo is very common. A fresh kind of pork sausage, Mexican red chorizo is usually seasoned with paprika and chilis. You will commonly see it cooked in crumbles outside of its casing and served in tacos. Spicy crumbled red chorizo is a fantastic upgrade for any baked beans, including our shortcut baked beans recipe, but is especially wonderful for canned baked beans. It balances the sweetness with fiery chilis and by adding a hearty, rich, meaty flavor.