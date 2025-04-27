The Spicy, Meaty Addition To Upgrade Canned Baked Beans
Canned baked beans can be a real time-saver when you're looking for a hearty side dish. Though, many of the varieties available on store shelves can be on the sweet side, since they are typically made with molasses, maple, or brown sugar. A delicious way to offset the sweetness in canned baked beans is to add something spicy and savory. The perfect ingredient in this instance? Chorizo.
Chorizo is a type of pork sausage that originated in Spain. Chorizo varies depending on which region you're in, but in the U.S., Mexican red chorizo is very common. A fresh kind of pork sausage, Mexican red chorizo is usually seasoned with paprika and chilis. You will commonly see it cooked in crumbles outside of its casing and served in tacos. Spicy crumbled red chorizo is a fantastic upgrade for any baked beans, including our shortcut baked beans recipe, but is especially wonderful for canned baked beans. It balances the sweetness with fiery chilis and by adding a hearty, rich, meaty flavor.
Turn baked beans with chorizo into a full meal
Baked beans, although wonderful as a side dish, can be bulked up into a meal with little effort. You could opt to simply top the heated canned baked beans with cooked crumbles of Mexican red chorizo and serve, or you could go even further.
For a quick version of Mexican baked beans, stir in sautéed onions, peppers and jalapeños, add a sprinkle of crumbled chorizo, and bake everything in the oven. Top the finished dish with chopped fresh cilantro and crumbled Cotija cheese and serve it with crispy tortilla chips. Don't forget a squeeze of fresh lime. You can also serve these Mexican baked beans with warm tortillas to make bean and chorizo tacos.
For a more decadent take on chorizo baked beans, try stirring in roasted garlic, sautéed shallots, butter, and Parmesan cheese. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve with grilled sourdough bread for a delicious, meaty take on the U.K. breakfast classic of beans on toast.