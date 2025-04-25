The Secret To Restaurant-Quality Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts are one of those vegetables that are hard to pull off at home. This is why the best sprouts of your life have probably always been at a restaurant. To learn how to master the art of roasting Brussels sprouts, we spoke with chef Jon Wood, director of culinary at Lawry's Restaurants, including the famed LA establishments Lawry's The Prime Rib and Tam O'Shanter. Chef Wood tell us: "Brussels sprouts can easily be under or overcooked, which can dramatically impact the final end product."
Roasting at high heat is the secret to pulling off restaurant-quality sprouts. "Caramelization helps build sweetness to help offset the bitterness," explains Wood. Roasting your Brussels sprouts in a pre-heated oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit until they are golden brown and crispy on the outside, yet tender on the inside, is the best bet.
"Don't forget the salt!" says Wood about generously seasoning your Brussels sprouts before they head into the oven. You can even add a bit of sugar to ramp up the sweetness, or try making maple-roasted Brussels sprouts. As far as what to do when they come out of the oven, Wood has some recommendations.
How to finish off your restaurant-quality roasted Brussels sprouts
"We use lemon juice to finish our Brussels sprouts, which helps brighten them up and cuts through some of the bitterness," adds chef Jon Wood. Once out of the oven, Wood advises us that "acidity such as lemon juice or zest, sherry, or balsamic vinegar is a nice finishing touch." All of Wood's suggestions will add that necessary zing — much like in our recipe for Brussels sprouts with green sambal.
While many people rely on tossing roasted Brussels sprouts with crispy bacon, Wood prefers another ingredient. "In our restaurants," Wood shares with us, "we add toasted almonds to add texture and depth of flavor." Other crispy toppings to try include toasted pecans or pumpkin seeds.
One last tip that Wood has for us: "Fresh is best!" So look for Brussels sprouts at your local farmers' market and be sure to use the best method for cleaning them – submerge them in a bowl of cool water to get rid of dirt.