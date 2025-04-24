The Expert Tip For Picking Out The Freshest Bread At The Grocery Store
If you don't have the time or energy to make bread at home, the next best thing is to get freshly-made bread from the grocery store. But how do you know which loaves are the freshest? To find out, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: chef Amy Eubanks, the senior team leader of culinary development at Whole Foods Market.
According to Eubanks, there are a few details that you can look out for to gauge a bread's freshness. The top tip? Search for a firm crust. Eubanks explains, "Look for a firm outer crust because older bread tends to wrinkle and sag. I'd say this holds for all types of breads!" Moreover, the crust should be intact and not flaking off. If it looks questionable — keep walking.
As there are so many different types of bread, we got insight from Eubanks about what to look for specifically in various kinds and what time of day is best to snag a fresh loaf. From rustic sourdough to squishy white bread, there are qualities that signal freshness or lack thereof – as well as one packaging faux pas you don't want to see with any loaf.
What else to look out for to spot the freshest bread
When looking for the freshest option, consider the type of bread you're buying. "For a rustic loaf, I look for a crispy crust with a variation in color, ranging from medium golden brown to dark golden brown. I make sure the air bubbles are all intact and there are no signs of moisture," says Amy Eubanks. "For sliced sandwich bread, I look for bread that is soft to the touch and springs back when I gently poke it."
One important tip that Eubanks says applies to any kind of packaged loaf is: Don't buy it if you see steam in the bag. "Steam would suggest the bread had not rested properly before being put in its package," says Eubanks.
A loaf needs a few hours to fully cool; during this time, the bread essentially finishes the cooking process and sets properly. Steam in the bag may mean it won't have the right texture.
What's the best time of day to find the freshest bread?
For the freshest loaf, you want to get your shopping done in the morning. Amy Eubanks explains, "Most bakers are baking overnight or in the very early hours. Arriving the first two to three hours of a store opening will help people find the freshest breads and the most recently stocked bread walls." If you get there right when the store opens, Eubanks notes that the bakers may still be setting up the loaves, since they need that time to cool and rest.
Once you've gotten your hands on a good product, all that's left to do is make sure you store it correctly. Read our guide on how to pick a smart place to store fresh bread, which varies depending on if you plan to keep it short- or long-term.
Either way, it's a bad idea to store bread in the fridge, which can make the loaf stale. After all, stale bread is the last thing you want after working so hard to find the freshest loaf in the grocery store.