The Expert Tip For Picking Out The Freshest Bread At The Grocery Store

If you don't have the time or energy to make bread at home, the next best thing is to get freshly-made bread from the grocery store. But how do you know which loaves are the freshest? To find out, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: chef Amy Eubanks, the senior team leader of culinary development at Whole Foods Market.

According to Eubanks, there are a few details that you can look out for to gauge a bread's freshness. The top tip? Search for a firm crust. Eubanks explains, "Look for a firm outer crust because older bread tends to wrinkle and sag. I'd say this holds for all types of breads!" Moreover, the crust should be intact and not flaking off. If it looks questionable — keep walking.

As there are so many different types of bread, we got insight from Eubanks about what to look for specifically in various kinds and what time of day is best to snag a fresh loaf. From rustic sourdough to squishy white bread, there are qualities that signal freshness or lack thereof – as well as one packaging faux pas you don't want to see with any loaf.

