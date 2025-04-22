Gordon Ramsay Always Uses These 6 Ingredients For Perfect Fried Eggs
Gordon Ramsay is the star of a slew of cooking-related TV shows, and for good reason — he knows what he's talking about. With that in mind, if you want to perfect your homemade fried eggs, you'll want to pay attention to how Ramsay cooks his. Specifically, the chef uses six ingredients for the perfect fried eggs: butter, oil, salt, pepper, chili flakes, and (of course) eggs.
Ramsay gives step-by-step instructions in a YouTube video for HexClad Cookware. The overall order starts with adding oil to the pan, followed by butter. Add salt and pepper directly into the butter-oil combination, then crack in the egg. Finally, add the chili flakes on top. Ramsay keeps his egg sunny side up but notes that you can choose to flip the egg at the end of his instructions if you like it cooked another way, such as over-easy — because, remember, over-easy and sunny side up eggs are distinctly different, with over easy eggs requiring that flip at the end.
Both butter and oil can be great for fried eggs, so why not use both? The butter imparts plenty of extra flavor, while the oil will crisp up the edges. Both olive and canola oil are adept at providing crispiness, so reach for either one. Meanwhile, the salt, pepper, and chili flakes add plenty of flavor and a spicy kick.
What else to know about making Ramsay's 6-ingredient fried egg
While we trust Gordon Ramsay's expertise, you may still want to customize his six-ingredient fried egg to fit your preferences best — while sticking to his general guidelines. For example, the amount of seasoning should reflect your tastes. Ramsay uses just "a little touch" of chili flakes, but you may want to use a generous amount if you love infusing heat into your dishes. On the other hand, if you don't like spice, add less (or omit it entirely and make a five-ingredient version). Ramsay also uses a touch of salt and pepper, so feel free to be a bit more generous with those two ingredients.
Additionally, before you begin the process of making this six-ingredient creation, you'll want to make sure you have the key to the perfect fried egg: a nonstick pan. This way, you don't have to worry about the egg sticking, and it will still turn out nice and crispy.
Once you've perfected the six-ingredient fried egg, you may look to enjoy it regularly. Or you may even want to incorporate it into other meals during the day — so make sure to check out Daily Meal's guide on 22 ways to transform fried eggs into a decadent dinner.