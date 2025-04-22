Gordon Ramsay Always Uses These 6 Ingredients For Perfect Fried Eggs

Gordon Ramsay is the star of a slew of cooking-related TV shows, and for good reason — he knows what he's talking about. With that in mind, if you want to perfect your homemade fried eggs, you'll want to pay attention to how Ramsay cooks his. Specifically, the chef uses six ingredients for the perfect fried eggs: butter, oil, salt, pepper, chili flakes, and (of course) eggs.

Ramsay gives step-by-step instructions in a YouTube video for HexClad Cookware. The overall order starts with adding oil to the pan, followed by butter. Add salt and pepper directly into the butter-oil combination, then crack in the egg. Finally, add the chili flakes on top. Ramsay keeps his egg sunny side up but notes that you can choose to flip the egg at the end of his instructions if you like it cooked another way, such as over-easy — because, remember, over-easy and sunny side up eggs are distinctly different, with over easy eggs requiring that flip at the end.

Both butter and oil can be great for fried eggs, so why not use both? The butter imparts plenty of extra flavor, while the oil will crisp up the edges. Both olive and canola oil are adept at providing crispiness, so reach for either one. Meanwhile, the salt, pepper, and chili flakes add plenty of flavor and a spicy kick.

