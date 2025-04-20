This Popular Brand Makes The Worst Store-Bought Tomato Soup We've Ever Tasted

Annie's Organic Creamy Tomato and Bunny Pasta Soup is available on Amazon, where it has earned mostly positive reviews. To be fair, because of the bunny-shaped pasta, though, it seems to be generally regarded as a soup for kids. (The marketing images also feature children.) The majority of reviews are written by parents claiming that their children love this soup. Understandably, Daily Meal's (adult) reviewer could have used a lot more flavor in a tomato soup, but perhaps for most kids, Annie's will get the job done. There's a half a cup of vegetables per serving in Annie's tomato soup, and that's a win for a lot of parents.

Advertisement

The negative Amazon reviews from adults refer to a "flat" and "terrible" taste, with one person saying it's "for children only." A few reviewers likened Annie's Organic Creamy Tomato and Bunny Pasta Soup to a healthier version of Campbell's Spaghetti-o's, which are a canned pasta in tomato and cheese sauce — not a tomato soup. At the end of the day, if you're looking for a bright and flavorful store-bought tomato soup that delivers on pure tomato taste, Annie's is not the choice for you. For a bolder, more grown-up taste, you might want to opt for our number one choice: Trader Joe's Organic Creamy Tomato soup. Or, if you have the time, whip up a creamy tomato-basil soup along with the best grilled cheese.

Advertisement