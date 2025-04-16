This Iconic Burger Chain Also Serves Pizza At Some Locations
Picture this: It's time to choose a restaurant that pleases everyone, but while some of you want burgers, others want pizza. Don't fret, because you can get both at Red Robin. The burger chain has a partnership with Ohio-based Donatos Pizzeria, serving the brand's pies in many of its locations.
Pizza on the menu at Red Robin might sound like something new, but the chain has actually been serving it since summer 2018. At the time, it was only available at four locations in Cleveland, Ohio, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the Donatos chain already had a strong presence. By the second quarter of 2021, Red Robin had added pizza to 41 locations, including in its home market of Seattle. After the rollouts were a success, the chain announced plans to feature the pies at an additional 120 restaurants by the end of 2021. This brought the total number of locations to more than 200, including in Arizona, California, Idaho, Maryland, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, and Virginia.
However, Red Robin put a hold on adding Donatos pizza to more locations in 2023 in order to focus on a five-point plan to increase revenue. (Despite that plan, this iconic burger chain could be closing dozens of locations in 2025 after poor fiscal year 2024 results.)
The Donatos pizza options available at Red Robin
It may not have been the first pizza chain in America – that honor goes to Shakey's Pizza – but Donatos Pizzeria touts on its website that its pies are "America's original Edge to Edge party-cut pizza." This means that the thin-crust pizzas are covered in toppings all the way to the edges of the pies. Also among the many things to know about Columbus-style pizza is that its pies are cut into rectangular rather than triangular slices, which makes them easier for groups to share.
At Red Robin, you don't have access to the full range of Donatos pizzas, but there are several to choose from: pepperoni, The Works, Serious Cheese, Serious Meat, Founder's Favorite, and Very Vegy. You can also order Mike's Hot Honey pepperoni. However, if you prefer to customize your pie, you can do that instead.
While Donatos has several pie sizes, Red Robin only serves small 10-inch, large 14-inch, and 12-inch gluten-free cauliflower crusts. Plus, 7-inch personal pepperoni and Serious Cheese pizzas are available for kids. The best part, though, is that all of the pies are made fresh with the same ingredients and toppings that Donatos fans have come to know and love.