This Iconic Burger Chain Also Serves Pizza At Some Locations

Picture this: It's time to choose a restaurant that pleases everyone, but while some of you want burgers, others want pizza. Don't fret, because you can get both at Red Robin. The burger chain has a partnership with Ohio-based Donatos Pizzeria, serving the brand's pies in many of its locations.

Advertisement

Pizza on the menu at Red Robin might sound like something new, but the chain has actually been serving it since summer 2018. At the time, it was only available at four locations in Cleveland, Ohio, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, where the Donatos chain already had a strong presence. By the second quarter of 2021, Red Robin had added pizza to 41 locations, including in its home market of Seattle. After the rollouts were a success, the chain announced plans to feature the pies at an additional 120 restaurants by the end of 2021. This brought the total number of locations to more than 200, including in Arizona, California, Idaho, Maryland, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, and Virginia.

However, Red Robin put a hold on adding Donatos pizza to more locations in 2023 in order to focus on a five-point plan to increase revenue. (Despite that plan, this iconic burger chain could be closing dozens of locations in 2025 after poor fiscal year 2024 results.)

Advertisement