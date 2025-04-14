5 Reasons Restaurant Queso Is Better Than Homemade
A fresh bowl of queso, when served in a restaurant, is arguably one of the best appetizers out there. But have you ever tried to make it at home, only for it to come out a bit underwhelming in comparison to its restaurant counterpart? Well, there are a few reasons why that might be happening — and Daily Meal spoke with an expert to find out all of the details on what could be going wrong. The expert is chef Richard Sandoval, owner of the contemporary Latin restaurant group Richard Sandoval Hospitality, which has over 60 global locations — many of which are found in The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons luxury hotels.
Sandoval told Daily Meal, "Queso is one of those irresistible dishes that instantly brings people together — creamy, rich, and packed with bold flavor. At my restaurants, we always aim for queso that feels indulgent but still balanced, and the good news is, you can absolutely recreate that experience at home with a few key techniques."
Below, Sandoval breaks down five common reasons why your homemade queso may not taste restaurant-quality. And more importantly, he explains how to solve these problems so you can take your homemade queso to the next level.
Reason 1: You're not using the right cheese
First things first, since this is queso we're talking about, you have to get the cheese just right. Acclaimed chef Richard Sandoval notes, "A lot of home recipes rely solely on pre-shredded cheddar, but that can lead to a gritty or oily texture." He also explained that pre-shredded cheeses will very likely have some sort of anti-caking agent in the ingredient list, which is added to help prevent the shreds from clumping but also interferes with its melting ability. So, Sandoval tells us to "always shred the cheese yourself."
Additionally, according to Sandoval, using more than one type of cheese is the best move. The chef explains, "I recommend using a combination of cheeses: white American cheese for smooth meltability, Oaxaca for stretch and depth, and a bit of sharp aged cheddar or Manchego for flavor complexity."
Reason 2: You're not using a béchamel-style base
A restaurant-quality queso needs a great base to start with — and that base needs to be béchamel style white sauce. Chef Richard Sandoval explains, "In many of our kitchens, we create a light roux of butter and flour, then whisk in whole milk or even evaporated milk for extra richness. This base helps stabilize the cheese, creating that velvety texture that doesn't separate as it sits."
For anyone who's unfamiliar with the terminology, a roux refers to a combination of flour and fat (such as butter, like Sandoval uses), which is used to thicken sauces. A béchamel starts with a roux and then incorporates milk and salt (and sometimes nutmeg). As chef Sandoval notes, whole milk is preferred as it add extra creaminess to the final sauce. Before you attempt this at home, be sure to read our guide on 13 tips for making béchamel sauce like a pro to ensure that your queso turns out as close to perfect as possible.
Reason 3: You're not layering for depth of flavor
While cheese may be the most important ingredient in any queso, it's far from the only necessary ingredient. You also need the right combination of extra ingredients to ensure that the dip is ultra flavorful. Richard Sandoval says, "Layer in flavor thoughtfully. Sautéed onions, garlic, and roasted chiles — like poblano or jalapeño — are a must." He also suggests a bit of chipotle in adobo to provide "smoke and heat" or a small amount of cumin or smoked paprika to "round it out." Of course, feel free to pick and choose between these ingredients based on your spice tolerance — poblanos are milder than jalapeños, for example.
Additionally, you may want to have a bottle of tequila or mezcal on hand — and not just for making homemade classic margaritas to sit with your queso. Sandoval tells us "If you want to take it further, a splash of tequila or mezcal adds depth," so it's an easy way to bring in more flavor.
Reason 4: You're not finishing with acidity
After you layer in all of the smoky and spicy flavors of chiles, onions, and garlic, then you need to finish the dish off with a burst of acidity. Chef Richard Sandoval advises, "Just before serving, I always recommend a squeeze of fresh lime juice or a spoonful of salsa verde. That little brightness cuts through the richness and makes the queso feel dynamic."
Choosing between lime juice and salsa verde is totally up to you. The lime juice will provide the acidity without taking any attention away from the queso, which may be something you're worried about after all of the work you put into the queso. However, the salsa verde (which often contains lime juice, for the acidity) will work well if you like the idea of a bold topping for the queso, since it just as easily can be served on its own. If you know that your guests love both salsa verde and queso, then you really can't go wrong with the pairing.
Reason 5: You're not serving the queso in a warm dish
After you've put in all of this work to make the perfect homemade queso, you don't want to mess it up by not serving it correctly. Specifically, you don't want to serve the fresh, hot queso in a cold bowl.
Chef Richard Sandoval told Daily Meal, "Serve your queso in a warm cast-iron or ceramic dish, garnish with chopped cilantro, and consider pairing it with housemade tortillas or a side of esquites for an elevated experience." For anyone unfamiliar, esquites is a Mexican street corn salad consisting of charred corn mixed with mayo, lime juice, cotija cheese, and chili powder — it's very similar to elote, just served off the cob. Along with being a fitting addition to homemade queso, per Sandoval's suggestion, esquties is also the perfect addition to taco night. And, if you want to take Sandoval's other suggestion, and serve the queso with freshly made tortillas, be sure to keep in mind these 12 tips for making homemade tortillas.
Of course, you can't go wrong with the simplest option as well: pairing the homemade queso with your favorite tortilla chips. After all, keeping it simple will highlight just how delicious the queso is — as well as all of the hard work you put into getting it just right. Sandoval says, "Queso might be simple, but when done right, it feels like a celebration in every bite."