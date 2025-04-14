5 Reasons Restaurant Queso Is Better Than Homemade

A fresh bowl of queso, when served in a restaurant, is arguably one of the best appetizers out there. But have you ever tried to make it at home, only for it to come out a bit underwhelming in comparison to its restaurant counterpart? Well, there are a few reasons why that might be happening — and Daily Meal spoke with an expert to find out all of the details on what could be going wrong. The expert is chef Richard Sandoval, owner of the contemporary Latin restaurant group Richard Sandoval Hospitality, which has over 60 global locations — many of which are found in The Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons luxury hotels.

Sandoval told Daily Meal, "Queso is one of those irresistible dishes that instantly brings people together — creamy, rich, and packed with bold flavor. At my restaurants, we always aim for queso that feels indulgent but still balanced, and the good news is, you can absolutely recreate that experience at home with a few key techniques."

Below, Sandoval breaks down five common reasons why your homemade queso may not taste restaurant-quality. And more importantly, he explains how to solve these problems so you can take your homemade queso to the next level.