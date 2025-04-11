How To Prepare Your Freezer For A Recession

With economists widely anticipating a recession in the U.S., it's not too late to put some plans in place when it comes to stocking up on affordable freezer staples. With tariffs introduced and the markets already vulnerable, experts say consumers could start to feel the pinch at grocery stores within one month. To soften the blow of rising grocery costs and tighter budgets, here's what you should look at adding to your freezer.

Fresh foods like produce, meat, and seafood will be rising in cost. Stock up on your go-to vegetables and fruit in frozen form. Since these items are flash frozen at peak ripeness, you don't have to worry about any nutritional trade off. Buy veggies that cook well from frozen: Spinach, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, corn, and peas are all great choices. Frozen fruits and vegetables last up to one year in the freezer.

Proteins freeze well, so stock up on meat, seafood, and tofu. Additionally, affordable items like potatoes, rice, and other grains can be cooked and frozen. Casseroles are perfect for freezing, so this is the right time to double your recipe and start packing the freezer with your favorites. If you have space and the means, consider getting a second freezer so you have room to stock unexpected sale items, as well.

