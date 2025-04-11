How To Prepare Your Freezer For A Recession
With economists widely anticipating a recession in the U.S., it's not too late to put some plans in place when it comes to stocking up on affordable freezer staples. With tariffs introduced and the markets already vulnerable, experts say consumers could start to feel the pinch at grocery stores within one month. To soften the blow of rising grocery costs and tighter budgets, here's what you should look at adding to your freezer.
Fresh foods like produce, meat, and seafood will be rising in cost. Stock up on your go-to vegetables and fruit in frozen form. Since these items are flash frozen at peak ripeness, you don't have to worry about any nutritional trade off. Buy veggies that cook well from frozen: Spinach, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, corn, and peas are all great choices. Frozen fruits and vegetables last up to one year in the freezer.
Proteins freeze well, so stock up on meat, seafood, and tofu. Additionally, affordable items like potatoes, rice, and other grains can be cooked and frozen. Casseroles are perfect for freezing, so this is the right time to double your recipe and start packing the freezer with your favorites. If you have space and the means, consider getting a second freezer so you have room to stock unexpected sale items, as well.
What imported foods can I freeze?
If one of your favorite imported foods is avocados, don't worry. The best ways to freeze avocados include in chunks, or mashed, after sprinkling with lemon juice, then placed in a freezer bag. You can also store them whole or halved, wrapped tightly in plastic wrap. Frozen mashed avocado or chunks will last a month in the freezer, while a whole avocado will last up to three months.
You can even freeze your favorite imported chocolates and spices, along with hard and semi-hard cheeses such as Gouda and Parmigiano Reggiano, and other imported foods you may not know you can freeze like butter. Cured meats like prosciutto, Serrano ham and dried salami unfortunately are only supposed to be frozen for up to one month. A whopping 15 out of 20 countries that are leaders in producing coffee will be impacted by tariffs, so stocking up on whole coffee beans is a smart move. Whole beans can last in the freezer for up to six months (its not recommended to freeze ground coffee).
Since you're stocking up the freezer, you want to make the most out of the space you have. When we got expert advice on organizing a freezer, airtight containers and freezer bags were at the top of the list. Stackable containers help save space and prevent freezer burn. Make sure to label and date everything you add to your freezer.