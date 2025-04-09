The Costco Pizza Ordering Tip For A Crispier Crust At Home
If you find that Costco's pizza isn't as crispy as you prefer, you may need to take matters into your own hands. There's a simple Costco order tip that makes it easier for you to use your own oven to get that crispy crust: Order the pizza uncut.
Start by ordering a full pizza at the Costco food court — which is a must anyway because you're overspending when you buy Costco pizza by the slice — and ask them to not slice it. Take the pizza home and pop it back in your own oven to get the crust as crispy as you like. Buying an uncut pizza is better than a pre-cut pizza because once sliced, the moisture from the cheese and sauce can seep down, between the slices, and make the bottom crust soggy. Besides ensuring the crispiest crust you can get, with an uncut pizza you can also choose how many slices you want.
You may be wondering if this is the better hack than asking for your pizza to be cooked "well done" or "extra crispy," as you may have seen some Reddit users talking about. However, by using your own oven, you'll have much more control over exactly how crispy you want the crust to be. Plus, one of the things that Costco employees want you to know is that the food court workers can't always customize your order — so the "well done" request isn't even a guarantee.
How to crisp up the uncut Costco pizza at home — and what tools you need
To crisp up the full, uncut Costco pizza at home, start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Luckily, you don't need any fancy kitchen tools to make this work — all you need is a baking sheet and a roll of aluminum foil. Line your baking sheet with aluminum foil, which will help get it crispy, and place the full pizza on the sheet. You can also just put the pizza on foil without a baking sheet, but seeing as the pizza may be a bit heavy, it's best to place the piece of foil into the oven first, then place the full pizza on top. Start with about five minutes in the oven and go from there.
There is a kitchen tool that you may want to know about if you love a crispy crust — and plan to continue ordering uncut pizza from Costco to crisp it up at home. A baking steel is a pizza "stone" made of metal (a great heat conductor) — the baking steel will store heat that's then transferred to the pizza crust when you use it as a base for reheating pizza. If you'll do whatever it takes to get a crispy crust — whether crisping up to-go pizza or making pizza from scratch, crust and all — then it may be worth investing in a baking steel. There are plenty of options on Amazon, including from the Baking Steel Store. With a baking steel, you may find that your Costco pizza only needs a couple extra minutes in your oven to achieve that ultra crispiness.