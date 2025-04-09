The Costco Pizza Ordering Tip For A Crispier Crust At Home

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you find that Costco's pizza isn't as crispy as you prefer, you may need to take matters into your own hands. There's a simple Costco order tip that makes it easier for you to use your own oven to get that crispy crust: Order the pizza uncut.

Advertisement

Start by ordering a full pizza at the Costco food court — which is a must anyway because you're overspending when you buy Costco pizza by the slice — and ask them to not slice it. Take the pizza home and pop it back in your own oven to get the crust as crispy as you like. Buying an uncut pizza is better than a pre-cut pizza because once sliced, the moisture from the cheese and sauce can seep down, between the slices, and make the bottom crust soggy. Besides ensuring the crispiest crust you can get, with an uncut pizza you can also choose how many slices you want.

You may be wondering if this is the better hack than asking for your pizza to be cooked "well done" or "extra crispy," as you may have seen some Reddit users talking about. However, by using your own oven, you'll have much more control over exactly how crispy you want the crust to be. Plus, one of the things that Costco employees want you to know is that the food court workers can't always customize your order — so the "well done" request isn't even a guarantee.

Advertisement