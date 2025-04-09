Why Cheese Tastes Better From The Deli

A portion of cheese freshly cut from an entire wheel at the deli always seems to hit differently than the pre-packaged kind. To figure out why this is the case, we spoke to Cathy Strange, ambassador of food culture for Whole Foods Market and global cheese expert. It turns out it's not all in your head — cheese does taste (and smell) better from the deli counter.

"The integrity of the cheese is at its best when processed fresh from the whole form — in many ways like eating a meal right after it's prepared," says Strange. Getting cheese this way ensures "the aromatics are stronger and the moisture content is intact."

Strange adds, "Many products are pre-packaged primarily for the convenience of the consumer" — not because it's doing any favors for the quality or shelf life of the cheese. According to Strange, "Once a package is opened and exposed to oxygen the shelf life becomes shorter." Consumers should follow the guidance on the package of cheese that pertains to shelf life — although there are certain hard cheeses that are fine to eat past the expiration date.

