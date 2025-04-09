Why Cheese Tastes Better From The Deli
A portion of cheese freshly cut from an entire wheel at the deli always seems to hit differently than the pre-packaged kind. To figure out why this is the case, we spoke to Cathy Strange, ambassador of food culture for Whole Foods Market and global cheese expert. It turns out it's not all in your head — cheese does taste (and smell) better from the deli counter.
"The integrity of the cheese is at its best when processed fresh from the whole form — in many ways like eating a meal right after it's prepared," says Strange. Getting cheese this way ensures "the aromatics are stronger and the moisture content is intact."
Strange adds, "Many products are pre-packaged primarily for the convenience of the consumer" — not because it's doing any favors for the quality or shelf life of the cheese. According to Strange, "Once a package is opened and exposed to oxygen the shelf life becomes shorter." Consumers should follow the guidance on the package of cheese that pertains to shelf life — although there are certain hard cheeses that are fine to eat past the expiration date.
How long does cheese from the deli last?
Cathy Strange told Daily Meal "The shelf life will vary based on style of cheese and moisture content." Since certain styles of cheese have longer shelf lives than others, when getting it cut fresh at the deli Strange recommends to "ask your cheesemonger for best storage tips to maintain shelf life." Most cheeses are best wrapped in cheese paper or parchment paper, then put in an airtight container.
The difference between hard, semi-hard, and soft cheeses is all about moisture content. Cheeses with higher moisture content go bad the fastest, since that's a more habitable environment for bacteria to grow. So, soft cheeses such as ricotta or fresh mozzarella should only last a week in the fridge. Semi-hard cheeses like cheddar or gouda can last two or three weeks. A hard cheese like Parmesan can last two months in the fridge. Of course, always use your senses when figuring out if a cheese has gone bad — mold or a bad smell are obvious signs. Although, not all mold on cheese is bad — here's how to tell the difference.