The Breading You Need For A Perfect Tofu Fried 'Chicken' Sandwich

The perfect crispy coating is key to a delicious tofu fried "chicken" sandwich. But what exactly should you use for the ideal breading when you want to fry up some tofu? To find out, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Masaki Nishioka, the head master chef at ShoMon in Seattle — who not only shared his tips for the best breading, but other important things we need to know about making the perfect fried tofu sandwich.

When it comes to the ideal coating, Masaki-san recommends a combination of potato starch or cornstarch and finely ground panko breadcrumbs. He explains, "Potato starch adheres well to the tofu's surface and creates a thin, crispy layer, while panko breadcrumbs provide a light, airy crunch. This combination achieves an optimal balance of texture." We agree that panko is a must — after all, we deemed it the breadcrumb swap you need to make for the ultimate crunch.

If you don't have these ingredients on hand, you can also use cornmeal, which will make the tofu crispy with a "crunchy and hearty bite." However, cornmeal does have its downsides. Masaki-san says, "Since cornmeal absorbs oil more easily, it can sometimes result in a heavier texture."

