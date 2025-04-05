The Breading You Need For A Perfect Tofu Fried 'Chicken' Sandwich
The perfect crispy coating is key to a delicious tofu fried "chicken" sandwich. But what exactly should you use for the ideal breading when you want to fry up some tofu? To find out, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Masaki Nishioka, the head master chef at ShoMon in Seattle — who not only shared his tips for the best breading, but other important things we need to know about making the perfect fried tofu sandwich.
When it comes to the ideal coating, Masaki-san recommends a combination of potato starch or cornstarch and finely ground panko breadcrumbs. He explains, "Potato starch adheres well to the tofu's surface and creates a thin, crispy layer, while panko breadcrumbs provide a light, airy crunch. This combination achieves an optimal balance of texture." We agree that panko is a must — after all, we deemed it the breadcrumb swap you need to make for the ultimate crunch.
If you don't have these ingredients on hand, you can also use cornmeal, which will make the tofu crispy with a "crunchy and hearty bite." However, cornmeal does have its downsides. Masaki-san says, "Since cornmeal absorbs oil more easily, it can sometimes result in a heavier texture."
Other tips for making the perfect crispy tofu fried chicken sandwich
To make the perfect fried tofu "chicken" sandwich, you'll definitely want to follow the rest of Masaki Nishioka's tips. First, use firm tofu, not silken, because you don't want a soft texture. This is important because choosing the wrong type of tofu is one of the common mistakes you could be making with tofu. To help get the desired texture, Masaki-san says you should freeze the tofu (after you've cut it into the size of sandwich patties). After thawing, he advises us to "wrap them in paper towels and press with a weight to remove excess moisture. This process helps the tofu absorb flavors better and creates a texture similar to chicken."
Additionally, Masaki-san says to season the tofu well. You can marinate your tofu with some unexpected, tasty ingredients, or you can try his Japanese flavor profile and marinate the tofu for 20 to 30 minutes in soy sauce, garlic, and ginger "to significantly enhance the aroma." Masaki-san also follows a double-coating method to achieve a super crispy exterior. He says, "Lightly coat the tofu in flour first (a thin layer is crucial), then dip it in a wet batter before applying the potato starch and ground panko mixture. This ensures a firm, crisp coating."
Finally, make sure that you're maintaining the pot of oil at the right temperature. According to Masaki-san, it should be between 338 and 356 degrees Fahrenheit. He adds, "Frying at a consistent temperature ensures a long-lasting crunch."