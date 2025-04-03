Why This British Breakfast Staple Can Be Illegal To Bring To The US

The number of foods banned across the world, including citrus soda (because of a particular additive) in the U.K. and Japan, makes importing comestibles a murky territory. Among the foods that are a delicacy in one country and banned in another is a British breakfast staple that can be deemed illegal if imported to the U.S.: black pudding, a blood sausage popular in Great Britain and Ireland that's a key part of a full English or Irish breakfast.

The dish has long carried a heavy stigma because of the ingredients used, the most controversial being pig's blood and sheep lungs. While not all varieties of black pudding are banned from being imported into the U.S., the country does not allow those prepared with sheep lungs. However, you can find both imported (sans lungs) and locally produced versions of black pudding at specialty stores across the U.S.

In 1971, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) banned lungs from the commercial food supply. The dominant reason was that certain fluids, including those from the stomach, could get into the lungs during the slaughtering process and spread various diseases. The recipe for black pudding requires mixing pig's blood, pork fat, onions, spices, and oatmeal, which is then poured into a thick sausage casing. The casing is made either from beef intestines or dried blood, which is boiled before being cooled in cold water. The amalgamation of unidentified innards or offal — animal organs and other leftovers — is considered unsafe for consumption in the U.S.

