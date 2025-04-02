9 Canadian Maple Syrups To Stock Up On Amid Tariff News
Few commodities on the planet are as precious as maple syrup. Its high cost can be attributed to its scarcity and the fact that there is an intricate art that goes into making this liquid gold. While you can obtain this sweetener from any red or silver maple tree, the variety from Canada is particularly well-regarded. In fact, according to the Government of Canada, 71% of the global maple syrup supply hails from the country, with 89.9% of this coming from the province of Quebec.
While some may not perceive a difference between Canadian and American maple syrup, there are some notable distinctions between the two. Like wine, this sweetener is highly contingent on terroir, with the climate in the province of Quebec being particularly hospitable to the cultivation of the highest quality of maple syrup. Additionally, maple syrup is quite well-regulated in Canada by the Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP). Often known as the Canadian "maple cartel," this organization strategically ensures that quality remains consistent and that supply is always available.
What this means for you is that almost any Canadian maple syrup will be delicious and worth your investment, but, short of going to Canada and visiting one of the many iconic sugar shacks or a local roadside stand to buy local maple syrup, there are some that you might want to invest in immediately. With the looming threat of tariffs being imposed on Canadian goods, this already pricey commodity is poised to become even more expensive.
How these Canadian maple syrups were selected
Finding quality Canadian maple syrup isn't hard to do, but buying Canadian maple syrup in the U.S. is a more challenging proposition. Many of the smaller mom and pop producers only sell in house or from retailers in Canada. Thus, the main criteria for inclusion in this list was availability for purchase in America.
Additional criteria that I factored into finding these maple syrups and including them on this list were consistent favorable reviews, frequent mentions on online discussion boards or social media, inclusion in "best of" lists, awards, unique flavors or processes (such as aging in whisky barrels), distinctive historical significance, and my personal experience as a professional chef.
Canadian maple syrup is divided into two grades, Canada Grade A, which is intended for retail sales, and Canada processing grade. Canada Grade A syrup should have a minimum soluble solid content between 66 and 68.9%, be unfermented, even in color, sediment-free, void of cloudiness or haziness, free of any offensive or abnormal odors or tastes, and possess a flavor that reflects the characteristics of its color class. Classes of color are based on what percentage of light can pass through the syrup. They are divided into Golden, Delicate Taste (75% or more), Amber, Rich Taste (50-74.9%), Dark, Robust Taste (25-49.9%), and Very Dark, Strong Taste (less than 25%). All of these are worth investing in as each maple syrup variety can be used in different ways.
1. Jakeman's Pure Maple Syrup
With thousands of followers across social media platforms and numerous shout outs from fans on online discussion boards, Jakeman's Pure Maple Syrup was a natural fit for this list. Jakeman's is located in Woodstock, Ontario and has been producing award-winning pure maple syrup since 1876. This family-owned business partners with more than 200 Ontario-based maple farms to produce its Canadian Grade A Amber Rich maple syrup.
From tree to bottle, Jakeman's utilizes a combination of traditional and state-of-the-art methods to produce its quality maple syrup. Its 24,000 square foot production facility is equipped with the world's only patented pure filtration process, which ensures that every bottle is uniform in taste and characteristics.
Its maple syrup is sold in a variety of different-sized containers, including 500 milliliter glass decanters, 1 liter plastic jugs, and rustic 1 liter tins. There are also decorative Autumn Leaf Glass gift jars, miniature Maple Syrup Bears, and 50 milliliter Serenade Sampler jars. These are all available via their website and can be shipped to the U.S., though it is pricey to do so.
On a Reddit thread about the best maple syrup brand in Canada, Jakeman's appeared more than once, with one Redditor noting: "It has a very rich and dark taste." Its many Facebook reviews are equally effusive, with a Facebooker stating that it is "Best syrup in the world! I always have it in my kitchen."
2. Winding Road Maple Products
Another maple syrup that deserves a place at your breakfast table is the one from Winding Road Maple Products. Located in Elmira, Ontario, this family-owned producer has been making its maple syrup since 1993. This maple syrup is Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) Certified and has won numerous awards, including nods from The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair in 2019 and 2023.
Its maple production facility utilizes a high-efficiency, wood-fired evaporator, which enables Winding Road Maple Products to create quality maple syrup as sustainably as possible. The syrup is artisanally crafted in small batches with maple sap that is hand-harvested from maple trees on Winding Roads own sugar bush.
The syrup comes in various sizes and classes, ranging from 50 milliliter jars to 1 liter containers. Products can be purchased for shipment to the U.S. directly from the producers website or via Amazon, where this maple syrup receives stellar reviews and is frequently described as "smooth" and "mellow." One reviewer states that it is "Maybe even too good! I want to drink it from the bottle!" and another noting that they transform their morning coffee ritual with a splash of this every day.
3. Escuminac
Among the more bougie maple syrups from Canada is the award-winning variety from Escuminac. This earned a nod as one of the most delicious made-in-Canada maple syrups in the Toronto Star and is frequently listed on social media and discussion boards as superior in quality.
Érablière Escuminac was established in 1998 by third generation maple syrup producer Martin Malenfant. It achieved its organic certification in 2006. All of its maple syrup is unblended, comes from a single forest, and is estate bottled, with a keen eye on maintaining rigid production techniques dedicated to respecting and preserving the environment.
Its collection of syrups is available in three distinctive harvests, including Extra Rara, Great Harvest, and Late Harvest, which range from light to dark. Its products are available in multiple sizes and container types, including miniature sampler sizes, decorative glass bottles, and plastic 1 liter jugs. They can be obtained via its website or on Amazon, where this syrup gets high marks and rave reviews from customers, despite its somewhat premium cost compared with many other Canadian varieties.
One five star review on Amazon notes "It was luxuriously thick. As it began to dilute on my tongue, this big taste of maple arrived. Forget hints of anything artificial. Simple and dense flavor. The last thing I noted was that it was just the right amount of sweet. We are talking marriage here." And, a Redditor mentions that they "buy this brand for gifting," which speaks to its more luxurious price tag.
4. Virgin Mady
When it comes to unique Canadian maple syrup varieties, Virgin Mady excels in creating products that focus on quality versus quantity. Located in the heart of Quebec, this certified organic maple syrup producer has been in operation since 2015. It focuses on creating the highest quality, barrel-aged maple syrup using sustainable processes.
These syrups are aged for 12-months in Tennessee whisky barrels in a cellar located on the premises, where the aging process can be carefully monitored. Once finished, each bottle is hand-waxed, producing an elegant bottle that has a gourmet appeal. Virgin Mady also produces a number of specialty syrups that are infused with various flavorings, including hot peppers, coffee beans, and a smoked variety that is marvelous for sweet and savory maple recipes alike.
Though the syrup is not available in the U.S. via its website, Virgin Mady can be obtained through Amazon in 200 milliliter glass bottles, where one five star reviewer calls it "life changing" and another dubs it "a luxury." One Redditor agrees, stating "Virgin Mady maple syrup is the best I have had. They have different flavours but the smoke and pepper infused one is my favourite!"
5. Biodélices
When it comes to authenticity, Biodélices screams "I am Canadian." Its maple syrup hailing from Québec is sold in maple leaf-shaped bottles in 50 and 100 milliliter quantities on Amazon. Produced by Appalaches Nature since 2007, this sustainably created maple syrup is 100% pure and certified organic. Its facility, which is located at Thetford Mines, obtained Entreprise carboneutre certification in 2021, making the company the first maple syrup processor to achieve carbon neutrality. The facility was also designed in partnership with the Canada Green Building Council, ensuring that the maple syrup produced by Biodélices is not just tasty, but good for the environment.
One five star Amazon review notes that this is "simply among the best maple syrups out there!," while another states that "the flavor is sweet and layered. The best Canadian maple syrup I've tried to date!" Several reviewers also specify that the petite, leaf-shaped bottles are "cute" and a "unique gift." Facebook fans are no less enthusiastic, with one review stating "Good evening! I'm an absolute fan of your products and have already started to share it to those around me who have really enjoyed it! Bravo!"
6. Decacer
Visit any online discussion board and ask about the best brand of Canadian maple syrup and you will get scores of users recommending the canned stuff with the trees on it. One Redditor says, "Why is no one talking about how good the canned maple syrup at Walmart is? Decacer grade A from Quebec? It's dark and robust and smoky and just so darn yummy. " Decacer may be an everyday ingredient for Canadians, but it represents what's best about Canada's maple syrup, namely its consistency and quality.
This pure maple syrup with an amber hue and luxurious flavor, is available in 540 milliliter cans on Amazon. The cans can be a bit clunky to deal with and messy to store, so it is recommended that the syrup be transferred to an airtight glass container and refrigerated for convenience and to prevent it from crystallizing.
One notable review on Amazon states: "I am a chef and I wanted to share it with my friends people just loved it ... it's great price for the quality that you get." There are also a number of reviews from Canadians who grew up eating this maple syrup and remember it fondly, like this one on Google titled: "Tastes like my childhood." The reviewer sings the product's praises, saying, "SO good! I grew up in Quebec and ever since moving out West I have been unhappy with taste and price if maple syrup, until I found this."
7. Bernard
When it comes to more well-known Canadian maple syrup brands, Bernard corners the market. Sold at retailers across Canada, including Walmart and Costco, it might seem like the fact that this syrup is readily available is a negative. In fact, Bernard is frequently mentioned as a popular staple by Canadians on online discussion boards where the topic of the best maple syrup from Canada comes up, with one Redditor noting, "I've been buying this brand produced at a nearby sugar shack most of my adult life."
This Québecois company has been producing maple syrup since the early 1800s and is now run by 5th generation master sugar makers. The state-of-the-art facility in which this syrup is created is outfitted with the latest processing equipment and is vetted by a third-party for quality control. Its syrup holds numerous certifications, including ones for food safety, sustainability, and organic certification from both Canada and the USDA.
Its products are available in multiple sizes and styles, including cans, plastic jugs, glass jars, organic, and conventional varieties. The plastic 1 quart conventional syrup can be found on Amazon for those in the U.S. wanting to sample its products. Many five star reviews on Amazon point out the distinctive "bold," "rich," and "strong" taste, which makes this a maple syrup for those who want to infuse their favorite sweet and savory dishes alike. It would even work well in cocktails, like this recipe for a maple margarita.
8. Cosman & Webb
Another producer listed on the Toronto Star's roster of the most delicious made-in-Canada maple syrups is Cosman & Webb. Located in southern Québec, the farm on which Cosman & Webb is produced was obtained in 1977, though syrup wasn't tapped until 1986. Since then, this certified organic, single-forest producer has continued to modernize and adapt to include state-of-the-art, eco-friendly maple production equipment. Since 2023, all of its syrup has been produced with biomass combustion, rather than with fossil fuels.
Its amber rich and Canadian rye barrel aged maple syrups are available online via the company website in various sizes. These can be shipped to the U.S. for a flat fee and typically take 4-7 business days to arrive.
When it comes to reviews about Cosman & Webb, social media and online discussion boards are abuzz with fans. Reddit discussions about the best Canadian maple syrup frequently mention this producer, with one Redditor stating: "I order direct from Cosman & Webb and basically chug the stuff it's so good." Facebook reviewers are no less enthusiastic, with one customer noting "It's perfection bottled. And you just know it's honest and pure."
9. The Maple Treat
Lantic Maple, the parent company of The Maple Treat, is one of the largest maple syrup bottlers in the world, representing roughly 25% of the world maple market. The Québecois conglomerate exports nearly 50 million pounds of this liquid gold to over 50 countries annually, including the U.S. Its products are made with sustainability and quality in mind.
The Maple Treat syrup can be found on Amazon in both glass containers and plastic jugs. Its organic variety is a single press syrup, meaning it is only filtered once. For those wanting to stock up for all your favorite maple syrup dishes, you can also obtain a 4 liter plastic jug of its conventional pure maple syrup. Though pricey, this may be the time to invest, as maple syrup is one of the foods that doesn't have an expiration date.
Just because this is a commercially successful brand doesn't mean it isn't of great quality. One Redditor found this syrup while in Canada and notes, "I didn't know syrup could be this good!...holy smokes this stuff knocks it out of the park!" A Facebook fan similarly remarks: "It's super tasty and natural!"