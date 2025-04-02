9 Canadian Maple Syrups To Stock Up On Amid Tariff News

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few commodities on the planet are as precious as maple syrup. Its high cost can be attributed to its scarcity and the fact that there is an intricate art that goes into making this liquid gold. While you can obtain this sweetener from any red or silver maple tree, the variety from Canada is particularly well-regarded. In fact, according to the Government of Canada, 71% of the global maple syrup supply hails from the country, with 89.9% of this coming from the province of Quebec.

Advertisement

While some may not perceive a difference between Canadian and American maple syrup, there are some notable distinctions between the two. Like wine, this sweetener is highly contingent on terroir, with the climate in the province of Quebec being particularly hospitable to the cultivation of the highest quality of maple syrup. Additionally, maple syrup is quite well-regulated in Canada by the Québec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSP). Often known as the Canadian "maple cartel," this organization strategically ensures that quality remains consistent and that supply is always available.

What this means for you is that almost any Canadian maple syrup will be delicious and worth your investment, but, short of going to Canada and visiting one of the many iconic sugar shacks or a local roadside stand to buy local maple syrup, there are some that you might want to invest in immediately. With the looming threat of tariffs being imposed on Canadian goods, this already pricey commodity is poised to become even more expensive.

Advertisement