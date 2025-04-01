6 Myths About Lamb You Need To Stop Believing

If you're looking to start cooking more lamb at home, it's important to learn more about the meat since it isn't quite as common as others. There are some common myths about lamb that you need to stop believing, so that you're able to make the best lamb dishes possible. To debunk these myths, Daily Meal spoke to two experts: Kareem El-Ghayesh, a James Beard-nominated chef from Austin's KG BBQ, who is also an Ambassador for the American Lamb Board, and Megan Wortman, who is the executive director of the American Lamb Board.

The first myth is that beef is more popular than lamb because it tastes better. El-Ghayesh explains that industry trends drive popularity, noting, "If a trend comes up and it's all about barbecuing lamb now, you're going to see a major change. The fast food [industry] is just dominated with beef. So the demand on beef and chicken is just way [higher]."

However, he's noticed that people are getting more experimental, wanting to branch out into unfamiliar territory, which is where lamb comes in. He continues, "You would be surprised by how many people walk up to the window and they say, 'I've never had lamb.' And I'm like, 'All right, I got you.'"

But the misguided belief that beef inherently tastes better than lamb isn't the only myth out there. From the myths that all lamb tastes gamey and is unhealthy to misconceptions about factory farming, cuts of lamb, and making stock from the bones, let's debunk more lamb myths that may have been getting in the way of trying this delicious meat at home.

