The Freezer Hack That Makes It So Much Easier To Score Homemade Bread Dough
It takes years of practice to perfect the art of breadmaking. While persistence is key to mastering this craft, a few bread-baking hacks can make the journey easier, and any baker will list scoring the dough as one of them. To understand the best approach, Daily Meal reached out to Sheena Otto, executive baker at Sheena's Cocina.
Scoring is essentially making shallow cuts on the dough to give the loaf a weak point. It helps the dough expand fully during the initial few minutes of baking, or what is dubbed the "oven spring". But the process doesn't come without its set of challenges. Because you're making cuts to a soft surface, scoring can easily turn into a doughy disaster and distort the loaf's shape. This will give it an uneven rise.
To make the process easier, "chill the very outermost layer of dough so it scores more easily than it would if the dough were at room temperature, especially for highly hydrated, softer doughs," says Otto. You can do this by placing it in the freezer in the banneton. "I wouldn't freeze it for more than 10 minutes," says Otto. Once the dough is out of the freezer, you can "proceed to score and bake as normal."
What if you leave it in the freezer for a longer period?
So what if someone loses track of time by a few minutes while freezing the dough? "Any longer than [10 minutes] and you run the risk of chilling the dough unevenly, which will cause it to bake unevenly in the oven," says Sheena Otto. You definitely don't want to do that. Setting a timer is a great way to ensure you don't let the dough stay in the freezer for too long.
Once out of the freezer, pick a pattern for scoring the dough. A single or double slash is ideal if you want to make a large opening, but it doesn't work well for all types of bread. Small diagonal slashes, for instance, work better for longer loaves like these anyone-can-bake baguettes. To score sourdough bread for a perfect bake, one or two cuts across the dough is enough for a beginner. You can also make rows of tiny, intricate slashes for a more aesthetically appealing loaf, which bake into leaf patterns. This technique works especially well for rounder breads like boule. Either way, with the freezing hack in place, your bread should rise beautifully.