The Freezer Hack That Makes It So Much Easier To Score Homemade Bread Dough

It takes years of practice to perfect the art of breadmaking. While persistence is key to mastering this craft, a few bread-baking hacks can make the journey easier, and any baker will list scoring the dough as one of them. To understand the best approach, Daily Meal reached out to Sheena Otto, executive baker at Sheena's Cocina.

Scoring is essentially making shallow cuts on the dough to give the loaf a weak point. It helps the dough expand fully during the initial few minutes of baking, or what is dubbed the "oven spring". But the process doesn't come without its set of challenges. Because you're making cuts to a soft surface, scoring can easily turn into a doughy disaster and distort the loaf's shape. This will give it an uneven rise.

To make the process easier, "chill the very outermost layer of dough so it scores more easily than it would if the dough were at room temperature, especially for highly hydrated, softer doughs," says Otto. You can do this by placing it in the freezer in the banneton. "I wouldn't freeze it for more than 10 minutes," says Otto. Once the dough is out of the freezer, you can "proceed to score and bake as normal."

