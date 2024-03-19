How To Score Sourdough Bread For A Perfect Bake Every Time

If you were among the hordes of people making their own sourdough bread and posting it to social media during pandemic lockdowns, you would know the different intricacies of baking the perfect loaf. Some folks tinker with flour ratios, some experiment with oven spring (more on that later), and some got to tap into their visual creativity by experimenting with scoring bread.

How does one score sourdough bread? Well, actually, one scores the shaped bread dough before it gets baked, and for beginners, one or two cuts across the dough is enough. Using a thin and sharp blade, make a shallow and decisive slash lengthways across the shaped dough. The dough is now ready to be baked according to your preferred methods and timing.

What sort of blades will work for this application? A chef's knife or kitchen shears can work in a pinch, but razor blades will give the best definition. Many dedicated bakers will opt for something called a lame, which is essentially a simple yet specialized tool that holds razor blades in either a straight edge or a curved edge to produce different patterns for scoring before baking.