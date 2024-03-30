A Little Table Salt Is All You Need To Treat A Pesky Red Wine Stain

Studies suggest you should drink a glass of wine every day. But if you're doing so, there's a chance you might accidentally spill your red wine on your carpet or rug on one of those days. As soon as you see that unsightly red stain from the wine, you may worry that you won't be able to get it out. But you can. All you need to do is "pull" the stain out with table salt.

When red wine spills, blot the stain with a cloth or paper towel to soak up as much of the wine as possible so it doesn't penetrate more of the fabric. Blotting also helps protect the material from additional damage and preserves the color. Once you've blotted out as much red wine as possible, pour table salt over the whole area so the stain is completely covered. Allow the salt to settle into the stain until it dries. You can then vacuum or sweep up the salt, which will remove the red wine stain.