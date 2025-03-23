Turn Boxed Cornbread Into A Delectable Sweet Treat With This Cheap Store-Bought Addition

Traditional cornbread is already delicious just as it is, but do you ever wish it was just a bit on the sweeter side? Well, if you've ever wanted a sweeter, more dessert-like version of cornbread, then you need to know about this hack — and it requires just a few cheap store-bought ingredients. The key to this hack? Boxed cake mix.

All you need is an 8.5-ounce box of cornbread mix, a 13.25-ounce box of yellow cake mix, and the ingredients that these packages have listed — this should include eggs, water, milk, or oil. There are also specific recipes out there for the cornbread-cake mix concoction that have their own measurements for the extra ingredients, so you can also choose to follow one of those. Mix together the ingredients as you would for any other recipe — dry ingredients in one bowl, wet ingredients in another, then combine together. Then, all that's left to do is pop it in the oven: Bake for 20 to 30 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit — the cornbread is finished when a toothpick comes out nice and clean.

The result is a sweeter version of cornbread that is ultra fluffy and moist, just like a well-made cake. It still has that distinct cornbread taste, just a little bit richer and sweeter — thanks to the distinct flavor of yellow cake, which is rich and buttery. All in all, by integrating cake mix into the dish, this cornbread may not be considered more of a dessert than a side dish — although feel free to serve it any time of the day that you wish. It's perfect for when you're craving cornbread and a sweet treat at the same time.