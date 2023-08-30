What's The Actual Flavor Of Yellow Cake?

There are a lot of really complicated cakes out there with layers upon layers of intricate flavors, all decked out in outrageously detailed fondant. That's all well and good, but sometimes the basics are best, and when it comes to simple cakes, two varieties reign supreme: Chocolate cake and yellow cake. The first is as straightforward as can be — the name of chocolate cake tells you precisely what you're going to taste in each forkful — but the second is more enigmatic. Nobody will argue that yellow cake is a super complex thing, and at the same time, can you actually say what it tastes like? The name tells us nothing about its flavor or ingredients, just its color.

Most people pressed on the flavor of yellow cake say it's vanilla, and it turns out that's basically the truth, but not the whole truth. If you look at any yellow cake recipe or boxed cake mix, you'll find that vanilla extract is the only obvious flavoring agent, but this is also true of other types of cake, and they don't taste the same. White cake, the variety often used for wedding cakes and the base of funfetti, is vanilla-flavored, but it's much subtler than yellow cake. Something gives yellow cake a much stronger, deeper flavor — a kind of custardy richness that lingers on the palate in a way other vanilla-based cakes don't. The key to that richness is the same thing that makes the cake yellow.