The Flavorful Addition That Transforms Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce

Store-bought Alfredo sauce can be a convenient option for at-home pasta dishes, but the jarred stuff can often be a little bland. To drastically improve the flat flavor of a store-bought Alfredo sauce, put in the extra effort to caramelize some onions for the sauce.

Caramelized onions become sweeter as they cook on the stovetop, even though they retain their innate savoriness as well. This delicious sweet-savory combo pairs wonderfully with the rich, creamy notes of any Alfredo sauce. But when it comes to store-bought sauces, the freshly caramelized onions provide a dramatic flavor improvement.

One important thing to remember with this flavorful addition, though, is that caramelizing onions takes a long time — typically at least 45 minutes, but maybe longer. They must be sautéed in fats low and slow — gentle enough to not burn the delicate vegetables but long enough to break the onions' natural sucrose down into sweeter glucose and fructose. It takes patience, but the reward is worth it.