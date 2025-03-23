The Ingredient Shortcut That Some Pizza Chains Use In Their Sauce

We all know the main ingredient in pizza sauce is tomatoes, but various pizza chains incorporate tomatoes differently. Some, like Little Caesars and Papa John's, use either tomato puree or crushed tomatoes to make the sauce, but some chains, like Domino's and Pizza Hut, use a bit of a shortcut: tomato paste.

While making tomato puree typically requires several steps (including cooking and straining the tomatoes), a simplified version can be made by combining equal parts water and tomato paste. Although it sounds simple, using tomato paste to make puree isn't necessarily a bad thing, and can still result in a delicious pizza sauce.

To make tomato puree from scratch, tomatoes are slightly cooked and then blended. Meanwhile, for tomato paste, the tomatoes are cooked, strained, and then cooked once more to eliminate more water and thicken it into a paste. The second round of cooking also helps concentrate the flavor. That's why mixing tomato paste with water doesn't dilute the flavor of the pizza sauce, though some of the major tasting notes might differ.