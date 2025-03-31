Making A Deli Meat Platter For A Crowd? Here's How Much You Need

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Putting together a deli meat platter is a great way to feed a crowd, whether hosting a party or a casual get-together. The key to ensuring you have enough without overbuying depends on whether or not you're serving the platter as an appetizer or putting together a make-your-own sandwich platter for the main meal. If the former, you'll need 2 ounces of meat per person and 4 ounces per person for the latter. These amounts ensure that guests enjoy a satisfying selection while minimizing waste.

A well-rounded meat platter offers a variety of flavors and textures. If you are at a loss for what to serve you can ask the butcher or department manager at one of the 12 grocery stores that have excellent deli counters for their recommendations. Popular deli meat choices include classic deli meats like turkey, ham, and roast beef and Italian favorites such as salami, prosciutto, and capicola. For bolder flavors, smoked turkey, peppered beef, or spicy soppressata add a kick.

To complete the platter, it's essential to pair the meats with breads, cheeses, and condiments. Rolls, sliced baguette, rye, sourdough, and tortilla wraps all work well. Cheese, such as Swiss, cheddar, and pepper jack, complement the meats. Mustard, mayonnaise, and horseradish sauce provide different taste profiles, allowing guests to customize their plates. Items like olives, pickles, and banana peppers bring a tangy contrast, while sliced tomatoes, lettuce, and sliced onions offer crunch. If the platter is intended for snacking, serving it with crackers, breadsticks, or crostini is a great way to make it more enjoyable.

