Do Any Types Of Meat Supply Dietary Fiber?

Fiber is absolutely essential to one's daily nutritional intake and, in fact, there are plenty of benefits to a high-fiber diet. These benefits include maintaining low cholesterol, healthy digestion, helping with weight management, and improving blood sugar levels. With all of this in mind, it's important to know how to add more fiber to your diet and which foods have the highest fiber content. These foods include cooked lentils, avocados, chia seeds, and pears, just to name a few.

But what about meat? Of course, we know that eating meat — whether it's chicken or beef and so on — is one of the best ways to get protein into our diets. But do any types of meat have any dietary fiber? Unfortunately, no. There aren't any meat types that have a dose of fiber in them. But that doesn't mean that meat doesn't have other health benefits — at least when eaten in moderation. Along with being a great source of protein, red meat (such as beef or pork) is full of nutrients such as iron and vitamin B12. However, on the other hand, eating too much of certain kinds of meat regularly also has its risks, such as increasing the risk of heart disease by consuming fatty meats.