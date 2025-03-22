This Popular Chain Makes The Best Grilled Cheese We've Tried

While some Shake Shack fans on Reddit agree that the grilled cheese is delicious — one user even called it "glorious" — others find it too pricey at $5.49. One person commented that you can save money by making a grilled cheese at home, while another pointed out that it's about double the price of a grilled cheese at In-N-Out. It's worth noting that In-N-Out's grilled cheese wasn't included in our tester's review. Even though Shake Shack's grilled cheese is more expensive, our reviewer said it tasted "rich and high-end." With that in mind, maybe just under six bucks isn't too bad.

To make up for the relatively small size of Shake Shack's grilled cheese, you can always include add-ons — Shake Shack offers bacon, tomato, or avocado. The bacon and avocado cost an extra $1.99 each, making the sandwich even more expensive, although now that it's more filling, the trade-off may be worth it. Regardless, it will still be cheaper than the nearly $12 Panera grilled cheese at the bottom of our ranking. The tomato add-on is free at Shake Shack, so if you combine it with the avocado or bacon, you'll have an even more satisfying sandwich.

It's also a good idea to add a side of Shake Shack's special sauce, which can make everything better. If you forget to order it, whip up a copycat Shack sauce with just a few ingredients you may already have and keep it on hand for all your future grilled cheese delights.