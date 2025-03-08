5 Reasons Your Cheesecake Is Cracking

Making a classic homemade cheesecake from scratch is a fun activity with an absolutely delicious end result. However, if you're a perfectionist, you may end up just a little disappointed if your cheesecake is cracked on top (meaning that instead of a smooth, perfect surface, there's a visible crack in the structure of the dessert). To find out how this cracking happens, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Deden Putra, executive pastry chef at Pechanga Resort Casino, who is known for his confectionary precision.

Of course, a cracked cheesecake is not the end of the world. Putra says, "Chances are it will still taste amazingly delicious and rich. You can simply cover it with fresh jam and fruit or whipped cream." In fact, some cheesecakes already have toppings built into the recipe. But it still doesn't hurt to learn how to prevent any cracking.

Putra says, "You can think of cheesecakes as a bit needy. When they look perfect, we don't think much of it. But when they turn out dry and cracked, the chef may feel like running away and hiding." With that being said, Putra has identified five key reasons that your cheesecake may be cracking — by learning more about these reasons, hopefully you can avoid a cracked cheesecake in the future.