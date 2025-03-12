You Don't Need Eggs To Make Perfectly Fudgy Brownies

Brownies are one of those desserts that feel almost sacred in their simplicity — flour, butter, sugar, chocolate, and, of course, eggs. But if you're skipping the eggs, whether it's because you ran out or because you don't eat them, that doesn't mean you have to settle for dry squares of cocoa-flavored disappointment. In fact, as Nisha Vora, the recipe developer behind Rainbow Plant Life and author of the NY Times best selling cookbook Big Vegan Flavor, explains, there's a way to achieve that rich, fudgy texture without cracking a single shell.

In an interview with Daily Meal, Vora revealed the best replacement for eggs to use while baking brownies — and it's not some obscure, hard-to-find ingredient. It's something you probably have sitting in your pantry: "Aquafaba is the best egg substitute," she says, referring to the starchy liquid drained from canned chickpeas.

When whipped with sugar, aquafaba thickens into a glossy mixture that "mimics the structure of eggs" and helps bind ingredients while keeping brownies dense and chewy. But how does it work, and what's the trick to making it count? Let's get into it.