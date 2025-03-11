These Are The Only Boxed Cornbread Upgrades You'll Ever Need

Sometimes you're craving cornbread but you don't have the time — or ingredients — to make it from scratch. For these ocassions it's not a bad idea to have a box of cornbread mix on hand (especially if it's one of the top choices from our ultimate ranking of cornbread mixes). Of course, it's not going to taste quite the same as made-from-scratch cornbread, but there are upgrades you can make to get it a little closer. To find out the best upgrades, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Cookbook author Dan Pelosi, known as "GrossyPelosi" on his blog, who has partnered with McCain Foods to promote regenerative farming.

If you want to upgrade boxed cornbread, you must first decide if you want to go the sweet or savory route because, according to Pelosi, both are great options. Pelosi says, "You can take some blueberries or some raspberries and toss them in flour so they don't sink to the bottom and fold them into the [cornbread] batter, [to] make a nice, delicious fruit loaf or muffin." Of course, feel free to swap out the blueberries or raspberries for another type of fruit — perhaps blackberries or cranberries.

Pelosi also likes to pair cornbread with homemade honey butter, a simple compound butter of just honey and butter. So, you can easily whip that up to add an extra sweet touch to your cornbread slice. Or, simply spread regular butter, then drizzle honey over the top.