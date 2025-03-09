The Best Flour Tortilla Substitute To Use In A Pinch

Tortillas occupy a special place in the world of flatbreads, mostly due to their versatility. They are thin, pliable, and an ideal canvas for creating a range of dishes. You can wrap almost anything in these soft discs. This versatility is the reason why tortillas have managed to travel beyond their traditional Latin American roots — where they serve as a base for tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas — to fit into other cuisines worldwide, finding their way into dishes like Korean wraps and Middle Eastern roll-ups. So, it's only natural to panic when you run out of all-rounder flour tortillas. But, if and when that happens (or even if you're just in the mood to get creative), there's a great substitute for this adaptable flatbread: pita bread.

This light, fluffy bread is almost like the Middle Eastern cousin of flour tortillas. The two have more in common than you might think, which is one reason they are sometimes used interchangeably in dishes like falafel wraps or shawarmas. The primary differences that set them apart are texture and cooking methods. Pita bread has a light and chewy texture, is baked in the oven, and contains yeast to make it puff up slightly, while flour tortillas are elastic and flexible, do not rise, and are made in a heavy skillet or flat pot.