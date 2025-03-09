Add This Unexpected Ingredient For The Tastiest Rice Krispies Treats

Rice Krispies treats are already a delicious sweet snack that is easy and fun to make at home. But what if there was a way to make them even better? All you need is an unexpected ingredient: potato chips.

It may seem like a surprising addition, but there's a reason the salty and sweet combination is so beloved — whether it's salted caramel or the iconic chocolate-covered pretzels, saltiness and sweetness balance each other out well, making for an irresistible snack. Adding chips is also the perfect solution for anyone who has ever thought that Rice Krispies treats were a little too overly sweet. Or, even if you love the original version, it's fun to have a tasty variation on hand to switch it up from time to time.

To make this happen, start with your favorite Rice Krispies treats recipe and your favorite bag of potato chips, such as Lay's or Ruffles. The process stays mostly the same — just crush up those potato chips and mix them with the Rice Krispies before combining them with the other ingredients. You can start with a one-to-one ratio of cereal to chips, but feel free to adjust to your preferences — for a little less saltiness, add fewer chips, or vice versa. Some recipes even use potato chips to replace the Rice Krispies altogether for a crunchier, more unique take on the salty-sweet snack, which may be a good idea for the most enthusiastic potato chip lovers.